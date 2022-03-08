Editorial: Virginians can avoid the self-inflicted gas tax

When Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office in January, part of his “day one game plan” was to suspend the recent 5-cent hike in Virginia’s gas tax. The change took effect in July 2021, right as costs at the pump hovered near $3 a gallon.

“Prices are so high,” Youngkin said at an October campaign event, per a WRIC-TV report. “It’s your money and I want you to keep more in your pocket, particularly as we come through this pandemic.”

Roughly six months later, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further shocked fuel prices locally and nationally. According to AAA data, most of Virginia is paying at or above $4 per gallon for regular-grade gas. At ChamberRVA’s 2022 annual meeting on Monday, Youngkin renewed his calls for freezing the gas tax increase until 2023.

“We have constrained the development of American energy and it has made matters even worse,” Youngkin said, according to WRIC. “But we can eliminate unnecessary taxes that have been added on top of already increasing prices.”

The governor is right about the first part: Establishing energy independence from Russia and other nations is a responsibility that falls on federal leaders. But if Youngkin and state lawmakers want to help drivers eliminate unnecessary costs, there are behaviors that can be reined in, without affecting revenue streams for transportation projects.

Virginians can avoid the self-inflicted gas tax — aka speeding. As prices ticked up over the past month, so has the frequency of public service announcements, with tips about how to save money while behind the wheel. One of the top suggestions from AAA is to slow down.

Once a car exceeds 60 mph, its fuel efficiency precipitously declines. Every 5 mph of speed over that 60-mph threshold is the equivalent of spending an extra 15 cents per gallon of fuel.

This self-inflicted gas tax goes beyond financial considerations. Speeding creates safety issues on our roads that strain valuable law enforcement and transportation resources.

Each year, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation collaborate to produce a Traffic Crash Facts report. In 2020, 105,600 crashes were recorded.

Fatalities in these incidents increased 2% from 827 in 2019 to 847 in 2020. More than 52,600 injuries also were recorded.

One of the most concerning trends was the role speed played in fatal circumstances. Of 847 deaths incurred, 406 were related to this factor — a 16% jump from 2019 and the highest total in a decade.

To improve drivers’ habits, Virginia could leverage its existing “changeable message signs” (CMS) along highways. These electronic boards are “focused on communicating traffic impacts and driver safety messages,” a VDOT PowerPoint document explains.

At a July 2021 Commonwealth Transportation Board meeting — right after the 5-cent gas tax increase was implemented — VDOT Chief Deputy Commissioner Rob Cary gave a presentation detailing how innovative ideas have helped generate positive dialogue and behavioral change.

Motorists have seen occasion-driven messages, such as a Super Bowl Sunday play on words: “Don’t fumble your life away. Drive sober.” Another one sought to decrease speeding with some family humor: “Visiting your in-laws? Slow down. Get there late.”

There even have been viral pop culture moments: “Driving fast and furious? That’s Ludacris.” The rapper subsequently shared VDOT’s sign with his 13 million Instagram followers.

“Even though many of the messages are creative and catchy, there’s science and data behind every single one of them,” Cary said at the board meeting.

Why not incorporate science, data and economics? Imagine if Virginia used its CMS resources to combine current gas price worries with the long-term objective of speeding campaigns. What if VDOT employed messaging along the lines of: “Hurt by high prices at the pump? Hit the brake pedal. Speeding wastes gas — and money.”

With a little help from the agency’s creativity, Virginians could avoid the self-inflicted gas tax, and maybe even experience safer travel on area roads.

— Chris Gentilviso