Editorial: Virginians have to drive smarter

We agree. As this month comes to a close, it’s important to recognize several efforts that carry a shared message: Virginians have to drive smarter.

April is Highway Safety Month in Virginia, and for good reason. As the summer approaches — and COVID-19 vaccines reconnect us to experiences that were put on hold over the past year — 2021 likely will be a year of higher traffic volumes.

Despite the data showing how seat belts save lives, and the tireless work by DRIVE SMART Virginia and other advocates to stress the importance of better behaviors, a recent release from the governor’s office cited a staggering statistic. More than 1.2 million Virginians do not buckle up, estimates show. That has to change.

“Wearing a seat belt helps prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected from a vehicle during a crash and can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45 percent,” Valentine said this past week.

Speed also plays a role in mitigating risks on the road. Earlier this month, Virginia was one of 15 states to participate in the annual “I-95 Drive to Save Lives” initiative.