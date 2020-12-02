Editorial: Virginians should apply to join new redistricting panel

In November, Virginia voters overwhelming endorsed changing the way the state draws legislative and congressional boundaries. Now it’s time for citizens to step up and join the action.

This election, Virginians voted 2-1 in favor of amending the state Constitution to create a bipartisan commission that will be charged with redistricting. No longer will the decennial map drawing be decided by lawmakers in the backrooms of the state Capitol, out of public sight and away from citizen scrutiny.

The 16-member panel will consist of eight lawmakers and eight citizens, and be led by a citizen chair. Its deliberations will include public hearings held across the state and open meetings. This week, leaders of the General Assembly named its members — four from each party, four from each chamber.

Citizens can apply to join the Virginia Redistricting Commission through Dec. 28. They must be Virginia residents and registered voters, have voted in at least two of the past three general elections and not have held political office, among the criteria.

More details and how to apply are available at the redistricting portion of the Division of Legislative Services website: https://redistricting.dls.virginia.gov