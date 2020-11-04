Editorial: Virginians showed strong support for Amendments 1 and 2

The bipartisan commission will open the process and bring much-needed accountability. Final approval will rest with the assembly, though lawmakers can’t alter the maps.

If there’s an impasse, the Supreme Court of Virginia will have the final say. We hope the new process will avoid costly lawsuits of the past that wasted millions of dollars in taxpayer money.

Time is of the essence. Redistricting will start next year, after Virginia receives its 2020 census figures, and in time for the fall House of Delegates elections.

Gov. Ralph Northam now needs to amend the state’s budget to include details regarding how the new redistricting process will be conducted. Commission members need to be picked, for instance, and the first public meeting should take place by Feb. 1.

Redistricting reform has been a long time in coming. We look forward to an open discussion.

***

Also this election season, we are pleased that Virginians backed Amendment 2, which will let veterans of the U.S. armed forces or National Guard on 100% permanent, total and service-related disability exclude a single car or pickup truck from personal property taxes. Nearly 9 out of 10 voters endorsed the measure.