Editorial: Virginia's Cabinet-level diversity office is good for business and all Virginians

The dashboards “dispassionately measure the way the social determinants of health create equity gaps across race and ethnicity,” Underwood said in a recent interview.

With the data compiled and accessible, the results can show where inequities exist, which can help steer federal, state or local funding — from the American Rescue Plan, the CARES Act or other investment programs — to where it’s needed. The dashboard is a public resource for comparing data and supporting informed decisions, so it can guide policymakers, faith and community leaders, organizers and activists to have better understanding of their communities.

Another highlight of the office’s work has been to build a digital infrastructure to help vulnerable populations, including individuals with disabilities and those whose first language is not English, have access to critical information.

As Underwood said, the DEI office is about “building economic development. It’s about building psychological safety in our organizations. It’s about building equity for underserved populations. And it’s about building opportunity for all.”