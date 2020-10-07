Editorial: Virginia's connection to the 25th Amendment

Some believed that while the “powers and duties” of the presidency “devolved” onto Tyler, the title of president did not. They insisted on referring to Tyler as “Acting President.” Tyler refused to open letters addressed that way and had himself sworn in as president. That tradition continued after the deaths in office of Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley, Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy.

What didn’t get addressed was what would happen if a president were incapacitated — as both Garfield and Woodrow Wilson were, Garfield after an assassination attempt and Wilson after his stroke. A leaderless government might not have mattered that much in 1881 or even 1919 but it mattered a lot more in the nuclear era. Eisenhower — who suffered a heart attack in 1955 and a stroke in 1957 — felt the nation needed a more formal set of laws to deal with an incapacitated president. Then Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 made the question more urgent, and gruesome.

The two main sponsors of the 25th Amendment were Birch Bayh, a Democratic senator from Indiana, and Emanuel Celler, a Democratic representative from New York who chaired the House Judiciary Committee. Being a sponsor, though, is not the same thing as being an architect. Bayh certainly was on the Senate side. On the House side, though, it was Poff.