Editorial: Virginia's Veterans Day proclamation

WHEREAS, Virginia is proud to be the home of over 714,000 veterans; and

WHEREAS, throughout the history of our nation, our men and women in uniform have risked their lives to protect the interests of our country and defend our freedoms; and

WHEREAS, Virginians live in freedom because of the contributions and sacrifices made by those who have served and by those who continue to serve; and

WHEREAS, these sacrifices are also made by the family members who support these men and women who preserve the liberties that enrich both this nation and Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, veterans and their families are integral members of diverse communities, contributing their experiences, skills, and time to civic service and causes that make our Commonwealth better for all of its residents; and

WHEREAS, on this Veterans Day, Virginians remember that we are forever indebted to those who stepped forward to defend our nation; and

WHEREAS, as we reflect upon the enormous contributions made to our country and Commonwealth by our veterans, we also pay tribute to those who are currently serving in our Armed Forces at home and abroad and who remain committed to sustaining this legacy of unyielding patriotism;