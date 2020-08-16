Editorial: Virtual P.E. will help our students stay healthy

Schools across Virginia closed in mid-March because of the global coronavirus pandemic, upending children’s daily routines. Faced with uncertainty as reported cases continue to rise, many public school divisions decided to start this school year virtually.
As classrooms across Virginia turn to the digital sphere this fall, students will experience many changes. Instead of seeing their teachers and classmates in person, they’ll see them over a computer screen. Instruction will take place in cyberspace, not a physical space.
However, students need to remember their physical education in addition to their English, math and other academic studies. Coping with the pandemic can be stressful for both children and adults, and nothing offers relief like exercise.
The benefits are many, according to the American College of Sports Medicine: “Physical activity boosts the immune system, promotes health and relieves stress. Being active can decrease behavior problems in children and help them concentrate better on their schoolwork.”
Children ages 6 to 12 need 60 minutes of physical activity every day, including activity for their hearts, muscles and bones, the association recommends, with “vigorous” exercise on three days of the week. Preschoolers ages 3 to 5 should be active for a total of three hours each day, at different intensities of light, moderate and vigorous.
School divisions around the Richmond region report they will include physical education in their virtual instruction plans.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said the division’s physical education teachers will facilitate both physical activities and teaching health. To supplement their work, RPS is offering a variety of online resources, including a fitness YouTube channel, a web-based personal health journal and virtual activities to teach adolescents about health.
“At the elementary level, we’ve built ‘movement breaks’ into our schedule. Some of these will be free form, but some will be supported by curricular resources (e.g., fun physical activities/games linked to each letter of the alphabet for the little ones),” Kamras wrote us in an email. “Bottom line: We want to do everything we can to get our students up and moving so they stay healthy this fall!”
Physical activity plays a key role in our children’s health. Only about 25% of children receive the recommended amount of daily activity, according to the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. That’s already a low percentage, and the pandemic shouldn’t cause it to drop further. Healthy bodies nurture healthy minds. And in the age of pandemic, we need both.
