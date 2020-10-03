Editorial: Vote "yes" on Amendment 1

This election, Virginians are being asked whether they want the General Assembly to continue drawing legislative boundaries behind closed doors or in the full glare of the public arena. The choice is clear: It’s time for a change.

Every 10 years, Virginia — like every state in the nation — redraws its legislative and congressional districts. The population data driving the political cartography comes from the decennial U.S. Census, which should conclude this fall.

And like most states, Virginia’s redistricting process largely has taken place under the cloak of political darkness, with virtually no public input — regardless of which party controlled the state Capitol.

As we’ve stated, this secretive process lets politicians pick voters by creating serpentine districts drawn to benefit the ruling party — and not what’s best for the community. Lengthy court fights that stick taxpayers with millions of dollars in legal fees typically ensue.

Virginians can throw aside this rigged approach by supporting Amendment 1, which would shift control of the redistricting process from the General Assembly to a bipartisan commission consisting of eight legislators and eight citizens.