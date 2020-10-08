Editorial: Vote "yes" on Amendment 2

They served our country with valor, defending the liberty and protecting the freedoms we often take for granted. Yet some members of the military suffer debilitating injuries during the course of their service, posing challenges to both them and their families.

There’s a way that Virginians can show their appreciation for those veterans who become permanently disabled: by supporting Amendment 2 during this year’s election.

The Motor Vehicle Property Tax Exemption for Disabled Veterans amendment would let military veterans who have a 100% service-connected, permanent and total disability to exclude a single car or pickup truck from personal property taxes. These veterans already are exempt from Virginia real estate taxes on their primary residence as a result of an amendment passed a decade ago.

In an op-ed that appeared in Thursday’s RTD, the sponsors of the constitutional amendment said the measure would help “service-disabled veterans face numerous challenges, including the financial burden of paying personal property taxes on adapted vehicles that are necessary for them to get to work, go to the store, or to see friends and family.