Editorial: Votes for women: the 19th Amendment at 100

The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. — 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution
One hundred years ago on the morning of Aug. 26, U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby quietly signed, at his home, the proclamation certifying the 19th Amendment. A week after the measure’s ratification by Tennessee — the last state needed — a woman’s right to vote finally became enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
That November, women across the United States headed to the polls — many for the first time. Before the 19th Amendment became law, some states and territories — largely in the West — already had given women the right to vote.
In Virginia, on a cool and cloudy Election Day throughout much of the commonwealth, more than 75,000 women cast ballots, according to the Library of Virginia’s must-see exhibit, “We Demand: Women’s Suffrage in Virginia,” which reopens Aug. 26 after being closed because of COVID-19.
Voters in 1920 had to choose from among three presidential candidates — Republican Warren G. Harding, Democrat James M. Cox and Socialist Eugene V. Debs — congressional members and local officials in some communities, as well vote on as six proposed amendments to the state constitution. In Roanoke, women voters outnumbered men.
As described in “The Campaign for Woman Suffrage in Virginia” by Brent Tarter, Marianne E. Julienne and Barbara C. Batson, (who curated the suffrage exhibit at the library) a Martinsville woman told her husband as they headed out the door to the polls: “Put on your collar and your coat. This is a day of triumph and dignity.”
Indeed it was.
This momentous day came 144 years after the Declaration of Independence had proclaimed “that all men are created equal.”
That promise, Tarter, Julienne and Batson wrote, “drove the campaign for the abolition of slavery and for universal white manhood suffrage before the Civil War, to enfranchise African American men after the war, to win the vote for women late in the 19th and 20th centuries and powered the civil rights, American Indian and women’s movements later in the 20th century.”
Suffragists began their organized campaign for the vote in 1848 during the first women’s rights convention in the United States, held in Seneca Falls, N.Y. The first federal proposals for women suffrage in Congress emerged 20 years later. A milestone came when the territory of Wyoming extended full voting rights to women in 1869, followed by Utah, Colorado and Idaho by 1896.
Women “will never have equality of rights anywhere, she never will hold those she now has by an absolute tenure, until she possesses the fundamental right of self-representation. This fact is so obvious as to need no argument,” said noted suffragist Susan B. Anthony in 1902.
Meanwhile that same year in Virginia, an odious new Constitution dramatically reduced the number of eligible voters — especially African American men.
As the debate over women’s suffrage unfolded in Congress in the years before World War I, “Most or all southern Democrats opposed a federal amendment, which they believed threatened the principle of state’s rights and the ability of those states to limit African American voting,” according to “The Campaign for Woman Suffrage in Virginia.”
Only one member of Virginia’s congressional delegation — C. Bascom Slemp, a Republican from Southwest Virginia — supported the amendment. Virginia wasn’t among the 36 states that ratified the 19th Amendment. Oddly, that action didn’t come until 1952 — 32 years after women first cast their ballots.
While much had been gained for women with the passage of the 19th Amendment, it would take years more for all to be able to truly exercise that most fundamental of American rights: voting. Obstacles remained for decades in Virginia, such as the insidious poll tax and literacy test. Voting was treated as a privilege, and not a right.
Across the United States, Puerto Rican women were excluded from the 19th Amendment and didn’t gain the right to vote until 1935. Native Americans didn’t gain full citizenship until 1924. Asian immigrants couldn’t become citizens until 1952. African American voters, especially in the South, didn’t enjoy full enfranchisement until the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Today also is Women’s Equality Day, an observance started in 1971 to commemorate the 19th Amendment. While work remains, Virginia has made some notable political inroads: The General Assembly boasts a record 41 female legislators, including the first female House speaker, House majority leader and Senate president pro tempore. Three of Virginia’s Congressional members are women. The Equal Rights Amendment, first introduced here in 1973, finally cleared the General Assembly this year.
The importance of voting should go without saying. It allows citizens to be full participants in our republic. If you have a vote, you have a voice and a say in who represents you, how tax dollars are spent and what priorities are championed. You can help effect change. One hundred years after the 19th Amendment, your vote matters more than ever — especially in this critical election year.
—Pamela Stallsmith