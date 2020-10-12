Editorial: Voting matters

If you want to have a say in how lawmakers spend your hard-earned tax dollars, there’s a simple solution: Vote.

In order to vote, you’ve got to be registered. And if you haven’t registered to vote, the deadline to do so is Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Voting matters. This year, Virginians are deciding on a U.S. senator, congressional members and two constitutional amendments, in addition to local races and, of course, the hotly contested presidential election.

Virginia expanded its voting options this year, finally adopting no-excuse absentee balloting. The state also offers early, in-person voting. Additionally, voters can go to the polls on Election Day. Contact your local registrar’s office or visit the state Department of Elections website at www.elections.virginia.gov for more details.

So far, there have been more than a whopping 1.6 million early ballots cast and mail applications in the commonwealth — compared to just under 539,000 total absentee ballots in the 2016 election, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.