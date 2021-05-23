Editorial: Want to prevent sexual assault? Focus on middle schoolers

Boys, too, are struggling and almost are as likely to be sexually harassed as girls at this age. Peer pressure and gender expectations can make kids fearful to speak up. One antidote to unhealthy ideas about masculinity and femininity is fostering a healthy, close relationship with family and peers. People with strong attachments are less likely to engage in sexually aggressive behaviors.

Kids are relieved to have space to talk about this stuff. Our groups have engaged in thoughtful conversations about the social waters they are navigating. Have you ever said to a child or been told: “He’s teasing you because he likes you.” Parents sometimes brush off these concerns. Instead, when kids bring up these topics, it’s important for caregivers to address them.

Empathy is a powerful antidote. Every time you label a person or assign them traits based on cultural constructs, you are dehumanizing them. Assigning gender roles forces one to look at people through a reductive lens, seeing them as less human. This is a first step on the path to sexual assault. In our program, we talk about understanding social cues and developing perspective taking. Have you ever caught yourself saying: “That’s just for girls.” Kids hear the judgment inherent in these messages.