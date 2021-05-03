Editorial: We have a lot more work to do in the fight against COVID-19

Locally, nationally and globally, we are nowhere near “widespread vaccination.” We have a lot more work to do in the fight against COVID-19.

As of Monday morning, per the Virginia Department of Health data dashboard, more than 3.8 million Virginians (45.1%) have received at least one dose and 2.7 million people were fully vaccinated (32%). Those numbers roughly parallel national figures. CDC data shows 147 million Americans (44.3%) have gotten their first dose and nearly 105 million people (31.6%) are fully vaccinated.

But roughly six months after the Food and Drug Administration gave the first emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 11, state health officials note demand has fallen off. In a Friday press call, Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccination coordinator, said the commonwealth has changed its approach about how to reach populations that have yet to get their shots.