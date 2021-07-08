Editorial: We have to curb the need for speed — for highway safety, and for our planet

The year 2020 will go down as historic for a lot of reasons. Less traffic on our roads was one of them.

The COVID-19 pandemic shattered the norms of how we move as a society on a day-to-day basis. Fewer cars in use led to declines in congestion and improvements in air quality, two things that we clearly have been — and should be — striving for.

“The longtime goals of reducing the number of cars on the roads and unacceptable levels of air pollution [were] achieved in a few weeks,” said Claudia Adriazola-Steil, director of health and road safety at the World Resources Institute’s Ross Center for Sustainable Cities, in a June 2020 New York Times report. “You can see the Himalayan blue skies for the first time in 25 years.”

Not every COVID-19 observation evoked such optimism. Adriazola-Steil also identified an “invisible threat, a hidden enabler” that could upend progress: how fast we travel on our roads. The Times added that if we just reduce our speeds, we’ll burn less fuel, experience lower carbon emissions and minimize the risk for those fatal crashes.

Virginians must heed this message. We have to curb the need for speed — for highway safety, and for our planet.