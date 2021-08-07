Editorial: We have to end the misplaced fight over where COVID-19 spreads, and shift our energy toward how to mitigate it

The worst thing we can do is be overcome by that “cryptic transmission” fear, where we revert back to conflicts over ways to “limit interactions” where the virus could spread, rather than focusing on how to contain it. Restaurants worry that customers will lack comfort dining in, so they have to consider policies of proof of vaccination or masks. Employers want to restore confidence of a safe return to the office, so they implement mandatory vaccination or weekly testing measures. Who knows what the upcoming months will look like for theaters, gyms, salons or any other indoor gathering venues that were shut down at the start of the pandemic?

The delta variant has been an undeniable setback in our push to return to prepandemic life. Maybe it would behoove us to have a greater focus on those few early categories mentioned by the CDC — travel-associated importations, large gatherings, and introductions into high-risk workplaces and densely populated areas. If we see vaccination requirements at the neighborhood grill down the street, why are there not firmer policies for air travel, nursing homes, sporting events or other high-traffic venues?