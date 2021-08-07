Editorial: We have to end the misplaced fight over where COVID-19 spreads, and shift our energy toward how to mitigate it

From the moment COVID-19 was declared a public health crisis, a natural first question was: How is the virus spread from person to person? In the early months of the pandemic when we still were trying to ascertain its severity, another logical question was: Where is the virus spreading?
Out of an abundance of caution, Gov. Ralph Northam and other state leaders across the country instituted stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing close contact between people. In late March of 2020, Virginia’s Executive Order 53 made distinctions between “essential” and “nonessential” retail businesses. Grocery stores, electronic retailers and laundromats were among the places able to maintain normal hours, whereas schools, sit-down restaurants, gyms, museums and beauty salons had to pivot to delivery, take-out and virtual environments — or worst of all, shut down altogether. Gatherings were capped at 10 people.
“Unnecessary person-to-person contact increases the risk of transmission and community spread,” Northam’s order said. “Consequently, we must limit such interactions to those necessary to access food and essential materials.”
Without an abundance of personal protective equipment (PPE)and a firm knowledge of the virus’ potency, it was a choice between caution and consequences. But 18 months into this pandemic — with vaccines that help prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death — government should not have to make these same kinds of tough decisions. We have to end the misplaced fight over where COVID-19 spreads, and shift our energy toward how to mitigate it.
Tucked in the May 8, 2020, edition of its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave us a strong framework of the forces shaping the early spread of the coronavirus.
“Various factors contributed to accelerated spread during February-March 2020, including continued travel-associated importations, large gatherings, introductions into high-risk workplaces and densely populated areas, and cryptic transmission resulting from limited testing and asymptomatic and presymptomatic spread,” the document said.
Let’s unpack that a bit. “Travel-associated importations” could mean trips via plane, train or bus. “Large gatherings” could refer to sporting events, weddings or graduation ceremonies. “Introductions into high-risk workplaces and densely populated areas” could be a number of things, from visiting nursing homes to walking in a crowded tourism district. And most importantly, “cryptic transmission” still is a reality, most recently redefined by new questions about how the vaccinated can spread the virus or experience symptoms in breakthrough cases.
There’s one key difference, though: In February and March of 2020, we had few strategies to combat COVID-19 other than the odd introduction of the term “social distancing” to our lives. The CDC did not even recommend the wearing of cloth masks until early that April and Virginia did not have a statewide indoor mask mandate until late May. Until then, we tiptoed in and out of “essential” businesses and wondered if “nonessential” activities ever would return.
The worst thing we can do is be overcome by that “cryptic transmission” fear, where we revert back to conflicts over ways to “limit interactions” where the virus could spread, rather than focusing on how to contain it. Restaurants worry that customers will lack comfort dining in, so they have to consider policies of proof of vaccination or masks. Employers want to restore confidence of a safe return to the office, so they implement mandatory vaccination or weekly testing measures. Who knows what the upcoming months will look like for theaters, gyms, salons or any other indoor gathering venues that were shut down at the start of the pandemic?
The delta variant has been an undeniable setback in our push to return to prepandemic life. Maybe it would behoove us to have a greater focus on those few early categories mentioned by the CDC — travel-associated importations, large gatherings, and introductions into high-risk workplaces and densely populated areas. If we see vaccination requirements at the neighborhood grill down the street, why are there not firmer policies for air travel, nursing homes, sporting events or other high-traffic venues?
What we can’t do is divide ourselves over not just the merits of getting vaccinated, but also the everyday ways in which we engage as Virginians. As much as we’d like to have the security of knowing every person around us is healthy, that’s not feasible. As comforting as it might be to look at a map and make choices based on the color-coded level of COVID-19 spread by locality, that’s not sustainable.
Our focus has to be on two tools that save lives, not the places where we are going with them. First, vaccines are our best method of preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death from COVID-19. As of Friday afternoon, 65.4% of Virginia adults were fully vaccinated. While that might qualify as passing score in a classroom, it’s not so in a public health crisis.
Second, until our children younger than age 12 have a vaccine option, we can’t have backbreaking arguments over the merits of masks indoors. Face coverings are not political symbols. They’re a proven form of PPE that helps keep people safe. Until we see more people roll up their sleeves — and a vaccine that works for all ages — masks are a part of the solution. We have to end the misplaced fight over where COVID-19 spreads, and shift our energy toward how to mitigate it.
— Chris Gentilviso