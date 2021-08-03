Editorial: We’ve raised awareness of the need for a living wage. What about a living rent?

Data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition‘s (NLIHC) “Housing Needs By State” page shows just how much work has to be done. In Virginia, 22% of renter households are extremely low income (a maximum income of $28,120 for a family of four). Compounding the strain, 71% of extremely low income households are severely cost-burdened (spending more than 50% of income on housing). And even if a family tried to find a more feasible living situation, the commonwealth has a shortage of 148,720 affordable rental homes.

“Severely cost-burdened poor households are more likely than other renters to sacrifice other necessities like healthy food and health care to pay the rent, and to experience unstable housing situations like evictions,” the NLIHC warns.

But COVID-19 has expanded the scope of our nation’s housing crisis. A July Aspen Institute report estimates that more than 15 million people (6.5 million households) are behind on rent. A collective $20 billion-plus is owed to landlords, with an average debt of $3,300 per tenant. Roughly half of people who are behind on rent expect to be evicted in the next two months, the report added.