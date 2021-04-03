Editorial: Wear your mask

There is a natural human instinct to declare victory before it actually is achieved. From the Chicago Tribune’s infamous “Dewey Defeats Truman” headline to wide receiver DeSean Jackson spiking the football before he reached the end zone that cost the Philadelphia Eagles a touchdown some years back, people under stress can make bad choices.

Sometimes, the impact merely is comical as with a football game or an instant collector’s item newspaper. But then there are times when such pronouncements can have deadly consequences.

Now happens to be one of those times.

We should all heed the warning of Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who this past week spoke openly about concerns of “impending doom” with the growing number of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

The numbers are the numbers. Cases are up about 10% nationwide from the previous week to about 60,000 cases per day. Across the U.S., hospitalizations and deaths are up as well. And Walensky’s chief concern is that the U.S. might experience the same spike in cases that recently hit Europe — France just announced a monthslong lockdown. Letting our guard down now, she observed, can lead to thousands of needless deaths.