Editorial: Week's end wrap up

We live in a connected world, but some people remain offline. According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, 7% of American adults say they don’t use the internet. For many Americans — especially during the pandemic — being online is a lifeline to keeping in touch with family and friends, working, going to school and shopping. Older Americans are the least likely to report not going on the internet: 25% of adults ages 65 and older say they don’t use the internet. Educational attainment and household income also are indicators of the likelihood of use — 14% of Americans with a high school education or less and 14% of adults living in households earning less than $30,000 a year say they don’t use the internet. However, for older adults, that’s an improvement from the turn of this century. In 2000, 86% of those who were 65 and older didn’t go online. And overall, internet usage among Americans has steadily soared over the past 21 years: In 2000, that figure stood at 52%; today it’s 93%. And in related news, roughly 7 in 10 Americans use social media, a figure that’s remained stable over the past five years. YouTube (81%) and Facebook (69%) dominate the online landscape, Pew reports.