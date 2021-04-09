Editorial: Week's end wrap up

The cicadas are coming. After 17 years underground, billions of cicadas are expected to emerge and blanket parts of the United States with their song and, eventually, their carcasses, reported The Washington Post. Not since 2004 have our spring skies been filled with the loud, winged hum of these insects. The Washington, D.C., area will be in the middle of what The Post calls the “cicada-Palooza.” The District, Maryland and Virginia are expected to host more of these giant flylike bugs than any other of the 14 states that will experience the cicada emergence this year. “We are at the epicenter of an event that happens nowhere else on the planet except here in the Eastern United States,” said Mike Raupp, a University of Maryland entomologist and cicada expert. “It’s going to be pretty remarkable, come the latter half of May,” Raupp said. “The densities of these things is going be phenomenal, about 1.5 million per acre. It blows your mind.” Brood X (10, not the letter of the alphabet) is one of the largest groups of cicadas that come out, and only those males can sing. When Brood X males assemble, their chorus can reach about 100 decibels — as loud as a lawnmower, an overhead jet or a chainsaw. The insects won’t emerge until the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees. Then, the horde will mate and lay eggs, all within about four weeks. And pet owners beware: Animals love the taste of cicadas, so don’t be surprised if your dog tries to gorge on them.
***
Virginia is gaining a reputation as a stargazing hot spot. The International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) has awarded International Dark Sky Park status to two more Virginia state parks, Natural Bridge in Rockbridge County and Sky Meadows in Fauquier County. Appropriately, the association announced the designation during International Dark Sky Week 2021, which runs April 5-12. They join the James River State Park, Staunton River State Park and a Rappahannock County park. With five of these spots, Virginia has more than any other state east of the Mississippi River. What does this mean? Nighttime light pollution is common in this half of the U.S., explains the IDA, and natural nighttime darkness is disappearing. That makes stargazing more difficult. This designation “recognizes areas and organizations actively working to maintain spaces where the public can see stars more easily,” the association said in a statement. Consider this global perspective: The association says that light pollution is increasing at twice the rate of population growth, with 83% of the world’s population living under a light-polluted sky. “It’s especially rewarding to see Virginia take the lead among eastern U.S. states during International Dark Sky Week,” IDA Executive Director Ruskin Hartley said. “It is a prominent demonstration of the fact that nighttime darkness worth protecting still exists in one of the most densely inhabited regions of the United States.” So next time you’re outside at night, turn off your lights and admire the skies above.
***
First it was toilet paper, now it’s ketchup packets. The tomato-based condiment is in short supply amid the pandemic. “The pandemic turned many sit-down restaurants into takeout specialists, making individual ketchup packets the primary condiment currency for both national chains and mom-and-pop restaurants,” The Wall Street Journal reported this past week. “Packet prices are up 13% since January 2020, and their market share has exploded at the expense of tabletop bottles, according to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ.” Ketchup is the most-consumed table sauce at U.S. restaurants, with around 300,000 tons sold to food service in the past year, per The Journal, citing information from the research firm Euromonitor. Even more is eaten at home, with ketchup sales exceeding $1 billion in 2020. And this sounds like a good crossword clue: A “sachet” is the industry term of a ketchup packet.
***
World Art Day is April 15. Take time to celebrate all forms of art, from painting to photography to furniture making to music, and any sort of expression that promotes creativity. The International Association of Art and UNESCO launched this annual observance in 2012. They chose the date to coincide with the birthday of the brilliant Leonardo da Vinci, who “has become a symbol of peace, freedom of expression, and tolerance and brotherhood.” The National Endowment for the Arts estimates that there are more than 2 million professional artists in the U.S., but think of the many millions more who help enrich our culture — not just in our country, but throughout the world. To quote the great Pablo Picasso, “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” Support your local artists and cultural attractions.