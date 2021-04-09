Editorial: Week's end wrap up

The cicadas are coming. After 17 years underground, billions of cicadas are expected to emerge and blanket parts of the United States with their song and, eventually, their carcasses, reported The Washington Post. Not since 2004 have our spring skies been filled with the loud, winged hum of these insects. The Washington, D.C., area will be in the middle of what The Post calls the “cicada-Palooza.” The District, Maryland and Virginia are expected to host more of these giant flylike bugs than any other of the 14 states that will experience the cicada emergence this year. “We are at the epicenter of an event that happens nowhere else on the planet except here in the Eastern United States,” said Mike Raupp, a University of Maryland entomologist and cicada expert. “It’s going to be pretty remarkable, come the latter half of May,” Raupp said. “The densities of these things is going be phenomenal, about 1.5 million per acre. It blows your mind.” Brood X (10, not the letter of the alphabet) is one of the largest groups of cicadas that come out, and only those males can sing. When Brood X males assemble, their chorus can reach about 100 decibels — as loud as a lawnmower, an overhead jet or a chainsaw. The insects won’t emerge until the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees. Then, the horde will mate and lay eggs, all within about four weeks. And pet owners beware: Animals love the taste of cicadas, so don’t be surprised if your dog tries to gorge on them.