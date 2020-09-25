Editorial: Week's end wrap up

It’s not even October, and more than 1 million Virginians have asked for ballots or already voted. As of Thursday, more than 131,000 residents had cast ballots in person since early voting began Sept. 18, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Another 915,000-plus had requested absentee ballots by mail. To avoid long lines and crowds amid the global coronavirus pandemic, voters across the country are turning to options other than traditional voting on Election Day. A recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found that 6 in 10 voters said they would prefer to vote before Nov. 3 this year. There’s been a huge surge in the number of absentee ballots applied for by Virginians this year over 2016, a number that only will grow. In-person voting ends Oct. 31, while the last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 23. For more details, go to: www.elections.virginia.gov
***
Spanish cities might have a running of the bulls, but Richmond offers its “Running of the Goats” to clear areas of the insidious kudzu plant. On Tuesday, about 40 goats trotted around the Azalea Garden at Bryan Park, directed by the claps of volunteers who steered the animals to leaves that needed eating. The RVA Goats and Honey herd is part of a landscaping business founded by Kristi Orcutt that also uses sheep and other farm animals to remove unwelcome plants from such green spaces as yards, parks, cemeteries and schools. “Everybody calls me and they’re like, ‘Hey, I’ve got all this ivy and poison ivy taking over yard but I don’t want to spray anything,” Orcutt told the RTD’s Tamica Jean-Charles. “It means people are becoming increasingly aware of the risks of using chemicals in their environment.” Watching the pygmy Nigerian goats chomp through the pesky plants for two weeks is a wonder to behold. As Orcutt says, it’s “agri-tainment.”
***
It seems as though Dr. Ronald A. Crutcher just became president of the University of Richmond. So we were saddened to learn of his plans to step down by mid-2022. Crutcher, 73, came to UR in 2015 after serving 10 years as president of Wheaton College in Massachusetts. He said he wanted to give UR plenty of time to look for a successor. “As I considered the great disruption and challenges facing higher education due to the pandemic and contemplated what would best ensure the success of a future presidential search and our institutional momentum, I decided that it was important for the university to have as much time as possible to effectively identify and recruit the next president,” he wrote in a letter to alumni, faculty, staff and students. Crutcher, an accomplished cellist who is also a professor of music at UR, will return to the faculty after a sabbatical following his departure.
***
Rassawek, the historical capital of the Monacan Indian Nation, now has another designation: one of the most endangered historical sites in the country. The National Trust for Historic Preservation included the site, located at the fork of the Rivanna and James rivers, on its annual list that “sheds light on important examples of our nation’s heritage that are at risk of destruction or irreparable damage.” The James River Water Authority, a joint venture of Louisa and Fluvanna counties, proposes to build a pump station at Rassawek to deliver water to support development at Zion Crossroads, a nearby area slated for economic development, according to Preservation Virginia. The group included Rassawek in its annual list of Virginia’s most endangered historic places earlier this year. Researchers verified Rassawek’s location in the 1880s, the 1930s and the 1980s, according to the National Trust. The site is the Monacan equivalent of Werowocomoco, the Powhatan capital now planned to be a national park. “Our capital city was a contemporary of Jamestown, but much larger and more complex, and it lasted as a community far longer,” Monacan Tribal Chief Kenneth Branham said in a statement released Thursday. “It is for us a sacred place of great cultural significance, and it is for all Americans a place of historical importance.”
***
And yet another disruption because of COVID-19. The annual Halloween on Hanover will not take place this year, according to the Fan District Association. The long-running Halloween tradition typically draws 10,000 to 20,000 people from all over the Richmond area to trick-or-treat along Hanover Avenue in the Fan. The association “wants to ensure a safe environment for residents on Halloween and shares a concern with many residents that the traditional festivities and distribution of treats make it impossible to avoid close contact between people and maintain social distancing requirements,” it said in a newsletter to residents. Instead, it’s asking residents and parents to plan private, small group activities on their porches and in their yards that don’t involve large crowds, the RTD reported. Remember, there’s a full moon this year on Halloween.
— Pamela Stallsmith