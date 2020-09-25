Editorial: Week's end wrap up

It seems as though Dr. Ronald A. Crutcher just became president of the University of Richmond. So we were saddened to learn of his plans to step down by mid-2022. Crutcher, 73, came to UR in 2015 after serving 10 years as president of Wheaton College in Massachusetts. He said he wanted to give UR plenty of time to look for a successor. “As I considered the great disruption and challenges facing higher education due to the pandemic and contemplated what would best ensure the success of a future presidential search and our institutional momentum, I decided that it was important for the university to have as much time as possible to effectively identify and recruit the next president,” he wrote in a letter to alumni, faculty, staff and students. Crutcher, an accomplished cellist who is also a professor of music at UR, will return to the faculty after a sabbatical following his departure.

Rassawek, the historical capital of the Monacan Indian Nation, now has another designation: one of the most endangered historical sites in the country. The National Trust for Historic Preservation included the site, located at the fork of the Rivanna and James rivers, on its annual list that “sheds light on important examples of our nation’s heritage that are at risk of destruction or irreparable damage.” The James River Water Authority, a joint venture of Louisa and Fluvanna counties, proposes to build a pump station at Rassawek to deliver water to support development at Zion Crossroads, a nearby area slated for economic development, according to Preservation Virginia. The group included Rassawek in its annual list of Virginia’s most endangered historic places earlier this year. Researchers verified Rassawek’s location in the 1880s, the 1930s and the 1980s, according to the National Trust. The site is the Monacan equivalent of Werowocomoco, the Powhatan capital now planned to be a national park. “Our capital city was a contemporary of Jamestown, but much larger and more complex, and it lasted as a community far longer,” Monacan Tribal Chief Kenneth Branham said in a statement released Thursday. “It is for us a sacred place of great cultural significance, and it is for all Americans a place of historical importance.”