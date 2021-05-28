Editorial: Week's end wrap up

“Only the dead have seen the end of war.” Spanish American philosopher George Santayana is credited with this saying, which certainly resonates as we head into Memorial Day weekend. Many events are taking place across Virginia and the nation. In Charlottesville on Saturday, former U.S. Army Sgt. Kerry Rock and his wife, Colleen, are heading out to scrub veterans’ tombstones in Oakwood Cemetery. This year, they’re expecting to be joined by friends, city firefighters and people from the Chris Long Foundation, started by the former NFL star and former standout at the University of Virginia. As Rock told The Daily Progress, the scrubbing is a show of respect — not just for the veterans he doesn’t know, but for those friends with whom he served and those whom he lost in the U.S. Army’s 179th Airborne Combat Brigade in Iraq in 2003. Memorial Day “is a day that is specifically meant to honor them. You just stop what you’re doing and just take five seconds, take five minutes and do something to stop your world and remember.” In Richmond, the 2021 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial takes place on Monday from 11 a.m. to noon. This annual event honors and remembers the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States, from the Revolutionary War to today’s global war on terrorism. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased, the event will be open to the public. It will be broadcast live on WTVR CBS6.1 and 6.3 in Richmond and livestreamed on the Facebook pages of WTVR CBS6 and WTKR CBS3 in Norfolk. It also will be livestreamed on the websites and Facebook pages of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia War Memorial.