Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Monday, Oct. 12, marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the USS Cole. The attack claimed the lives of 17 crew members, including Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Kenneth Eugene Clodfelter of Mechanicsville. The Norfolk-based guided missile destroyer was bombed in a suicide attack while being refueled in Yemen’s Aden harbor. The attack was attributed to al-Qaida suicide bombers, who sailed a small boat near the destroyer and detonated explosive charges. Sailors courageously fought fires and flooding over 96 hours to keep the ship afloat, and 37 were injured as a result of the attack. Clodfelter, 21, posthumously was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation and the rank of Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class. He held the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. Two other Virginians died in the blast: Seaman James Rodrick McDaniels, 19, of Norfolk, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Lamont Saunders, 32, of Ringgold in Pittsylvania County. We never will forget their sacrifice and service. A remembrance ceremony will take place Monday at Naval Station Norfolk starting at 10:30 a.m., including a 21-gun salute and taps played to honor and celebrate the fallen service members. Later that day, an event at the United States Navy Memorial in Washington will start at 1 p.m. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, both will be livestreamed at: https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/remember67/
******
As they say, the show must go on. And the Richmond Folk Festival is no exception. The celebration of culture and heritage is going virtual this year, offering fans three days of must-hear music through a special television program, radio broadcasts and online streaming. The Folk Festival, in its 16th year, began on Friday and concludes Sunday. The free event got its start as the National Council for the Traditional Arts’ National Folk Festival, which took place from 2005 to 2007. Be sure to enjoy this uniquely Richmond tradition. To find out how to follow, visit: https://www.richmondfolkfestival.org/
******
Another venerable event that will take place virtually is the Library of Virginia Literary Awards — and all events will be free this year. The week of author conversations and special events starts Tuesday. It concludes next Saturday, Oct. 17, with the Library of Virginia Literary Awards Celebration hosted once again by the remarkable Adriana Trigiani, best-selling author and native of Big Stone Gap. Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian, will be the featured speaker. Each virtual event begins at 6 p.m. and can be viewed through the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages. More information can be found at https://www.lva.virginia.gov. What a great way to spend an evening. After all, Virginia is for literary lovers.
******
Every day is Blursday during this pandemic. Feeling a loss of time amid this extraordinary public health crisis, where one day blurs into the next? You’re not alone, according to Dean Buonomano, a professor of behavioral neuroscience at the University of California, Los Angeles. When we’re in the midst of something tedious and rote, like quarantining, it feels endless because, as he told The Washington Post, “our memory focuses on, to a large extent, novel events. If you’re not doing novel things, you’re less likely to have those temporal mental landmarks.” The running joke, he said, “is, you know, we used to have Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday — and now we just have Day, Day, Day, Day. We’ve sort of lost our … temporal boundaries for days.” This novel coronavirus is affecting us in many novel ways.
******
Want to blow the stress out of your life? Follow a simple Dutch cure and let the wind help you. Running, walking and riding bicycles are among examples of what the Dutch call “uitwaaien,” which literally translates to outblowing. “Uitwaaien is something you do to clear your mind and feel refreshed — out with the bad air, in with the good,” said Caitlin Meyer, a lecturer at the University of Amsterdam’s Department of Dutch Linguistics, in a posting on Medium. “It’s seen as a pleasant, easy and relaxing experience — a way to destress or escape from daily life.” Researchers across the world have found that outdoor activities help reduce depression, stress and negative emotions. So if the pandemic is getting you down, get your spirits back up by going outside, feeling the sunshine, breathing the air and listening to the sounds of nature. Even a brief break will do wonders.
— Pamela Stallsmith