Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Monday, Oct. 12, marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the USS Cole. The attack claimed the lives of 17 crew members, including Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Kenneth Eugene Clodfelter of Mechanicsville. The Norfolk-based guided missile destroyer was bombed in a suicide attack while being refueled in Yemen’s Aden harbor. The attack was attributed to al-Qaida suicide bombers, who sailed a small boat near the destroyer and detonated explosive charges. Sailors courageously fought fires and flooding over 96 hours to keep the ship afloat, and 37 were injured as a result of the attack. Clodfelter, 21, posthumously was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation and the rank of Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class. He held the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. Two other Virginians died in the blast: Seaman James Rodrick McDaniels, 19, of Norfolk, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Lamont Saunders, 32, of Ringgold in Pittsylvania County. We never will forget their sacrifice and service. A remembrance ceremony will take place Monday at Naval Station Norfolk starting at 10:30 a.m., including a 21-gun salute and taps played to honor and celebrate the fallen service members. Later that day, an event at the United States Navy Memorial in Washington will start at 1 p.m. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, both will be livestreamed at: https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/remember67/