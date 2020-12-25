Editorial: Week's end wrap up

The Navy continues to maintain a strong economic presence in Virginia. In 2019, spending by the Navy in Hampton Roads exceeded $15.4 billion, The Daily Press reported this week, citing information from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. Even though that represents a slight decrease from the previous year, it still accounts for a chunk of the economy. The 2019 spending total was down about $600 million from the year before, but up $1.3 billion from fiscal year 2017. The Navy attributed the decline mainly due to a drop in construction work, as well as maintenance and repair, according to The Daily Press. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, which tracks regional economies, says the total value of goods and services produced in the region was $103 billion this past year. That means 15 cents of every dollar spent in Hampton Roads is spent by the Navy. The sum includes salaries as well as Navy spending and contractual payments for services on Navy installations. Active duty sailors, civilian employees and contractors account for about 15% of all jobs in Hampton Roads, a Daily Press review of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows. “This report shows the Navy continues to be a major economic driver in Hampton Roads that provides meaningful employment for uniformed personnel and civilians while also supporting private businesses throughout the region,” said Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. We wish our service members the happiest of holidays.