After months of issuing depressing COVID-19 reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday released some good news. The number of U.S. babies who die before reaching their first birthday has dropped to the lowest level in history. In 2018, infant deaths declined by 4%. There were 21,498 infant deaths reported in 2018 — down from 22,341 deaths in 2017. The nation’s infant mortality rate declined from 5.79 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2017 to 5.67 deaths per live births in 2018. The number has been trending down since 1995. Infant mortality rates by state varied from a low of 3.5 deaths per 1,000 births in New Hampshire to a high of 8.3 deaths per 1,000 births in Mississippi. Virginia was right at the national average with 5.6 deaths per 1,000 births. Leading causes of infant deaths in 2018 were birth defects, disorders related to preterm birth and low birth weight, pregnancy complications, sudden infant death syndrome and accidental injuries. The 10.75 deaths per live births among infants born to Black women is down from 10.97 in 2017, but it remains far too high and must be addressed. Yet, overall, the U.S. numbers are trending in the right direction and that is good news.
***
A joint statement issued Thursday from British, U.S. and Canadian officials accuses Russia of trying to steal ongoing research to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The three nations claim a hacking group called Cozy Bear, which is part of Russia’s intelligence apparatus, relentlessly is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions that are working on developing vaccines. In an announcement coordinated with U.S. and Canadian authorities, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre released a statement addressing the issue: “It is completely unacceptable that the Russian Intelligence Services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. “While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behaviour, the U.K. and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health.” This strikes us as particularly unproductive. If Russian scientists are willing to work with Americans and other nationalities aboard the International Space Station, we would hope they’d able to work with others to develop a vaccine for this global pandemic. As the old saying goes — it is amazing what can be accomplished when no one cares who gets the credit.
***
Speaking of COVID-19, it appears retailers nationwide are getting serious about enforcing state and local regulations requiring customers to wear masks indoors. Target and CVS are among the latest retailers to announce they will require face coverings on everyone who enters. CVS will begin requiring masks on Monday. Target’s policy will go into effect on Aug. 1. That company says it will hand out face masks at the entrances to its stores. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, announced earlier this week that it also would require face coverings beginning Monday. These companies join other businesses such as Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger that already have put mandatory face mask rules in place. Many businesses avoided mandatory mask rules for fear of angering customers. But research has proven the coverings keep disease transmissions down. If you don’t like wearing them, we suggest that until this pandemic has passed, you order what you need online. That would be safest for all of us. We are certain store employees would agree. And, please, make sure the mask covers your nose and your mouth.
***
As if the pandemic isn’t enough, a squirrel in Colorado has tested positive for bubonic plague. A spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Health told CBS News on Tuesday that a resident of Morrison, Colo. reported seeing at least 15 dead squirrels around the town. Officials tested one the past week. It was positive for bubonic plague and officials say they expect others also are infected. The county is warning people that plague can spread to humans and pets. Caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis, the disease can be transmitted through flea bites, by a scratch or even a cough from an infected animal. Symptoms of plague include sudden onset of high fever, chills, headache, nausea, extreme pain and swelling of lymph nodes. Only a week or so earlier, Chinese officials announced a suspected plague case in Mongolia. The disease killed millions during the Middle Ages and even today can have a 90% mortality rate if an individual does not receive treatment. Between the coronavirus, the plague and a locust invasion of biblical proportions in Africa, what is going on? Do we even want to know?
— Robin Beres
