Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Happy Halloween! However, the yearly celebration of the spooky will take a backseat this year as more U.S. households follow social distancing recommendations, according to a survey by NORC at the University of Chicago. Just 12% of U.S. households will go trick-or-treating this year, half the percentage who went this past year. While 1 in 4 families plan to give out candy, that marks a significant drop from 2019 (nearly 4 in 10). Even though participation might be down, Americans still will take out their wallets. Though spending is expected to decrease by 8.3% from this past year, it still will generate at least a whopping $8 billion. Interestingly, the average person plans to spend up to $92.12 on Halloween-related festivities. Meanwhile, Halloween is special for another reason this year: It’s a once-in-a-blue-moon holiday. This year, October features two full moons; the first one appeared Oct. 1. This second lunar event is known as the “Hunter’s Blue Moon on Halloween.” And how often does a full moon grace us on Oct. 31? Every 18 or 19 years, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.