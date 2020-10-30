Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Happy Halloween! However, the yearly celebration of the spooky will take a backseat this year as more U.S. households follow social distancing recommendations, according to a survey by NORC at the University of Chicago. Just 12% of U.S. households will go trick-or-treating this year, half the percentage who went this past year. While 1 in 4 families plan to give out candy, that marks a significant drop from 2019 (nearly 4 in 10). Even though participation might be down, Americans still will take out their wallets. Though spending is expected to decrease by 8.3% from this past year, it still will generate at least a whopping $8 billion. Interestingly, the average person plans to spend up to $92.12 on Halloween-related festivities. Meanwhile, Halloween is special for another reason this year: It’s a once-in-a-blue-moon holiday. This year, October features two full moons; the first one appeared Oct. 1. This second lunar event is known as the “Hunter’s Blue Moon on Halloween.” And how often does a full moon grace us on Oct. 31? Every 18 or 19 years, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
***
If someone can vote from space, earthbound Americans have no excuse not to cast a ballot in this year’s election. Tuesday is Election Day. NASA astronaut Kate Rubins voted from the International Space Station on Oct. 22, some 200 miles above Earth. Amazingly, this wasn’t her first election in orbit — she also voted from space during a mission in 2016. According to NASA, this has been possible since 1997, when a bill was passed to legally allow voting from space in Texas. Since then, several NASA astronauts have exercised that option. “As NASA works toward sending astronauts to the Moon in 2024 and eventually on to Mars, the agency plans to continue to ensure astronauts who want to vote in space are able to, no matter where in the solar system they may be,” the agency said in a release. Now that’s civic duty. Approximately 40% of Virginia’s registered voters already have cast ballots absentee or via in-person early voting. Polls will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Make your voice heard — vote.
***
Young adults should beware of digital overload, cautions a new study. “Media multitasking” — such as texting, watching television and working on a laptop simultaneously — could impair their attention, worsening their ability to later recall specific situations or experiences, according to a study published this week in “Nature.” The research tested people ages 18 to 26. “We found evidence that one’s ability to sustain attention helps to explain the relationship between heavier media multitasking and worse memory,” said the paper’s lead author Kevin Madore, a postdoctoral fellow in the department of psychology at Stanford University. “Individuals who are heavier media multitaskers may also show worse memory because they have lower sustained attention ability.” As Scientific American reported, with winter looming and the COVID-19 pandemic keeping us indoors, Madore believes the study shows the need to be mindful of how we engage with media. “I think our data point to the importance of being consciously aware of attentiveness,” he said, whether that awareness means resisting media multitasking during school lectures, work Zoom sessions or making sure not to check your phone while on your iPad.
***
Earle Dunford personified the hard-charging newspaper editor, yet he always was a gentleman. For 37 years, Mr. Dunford shared his journalistic expertise with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, first as a reporter and ultimately as a highly respected city editor. Mr. Dunford, 94, died this past Sunday. For two decades Mr. Dunford supervised the newspaper’s coverage of city and state government, involved in such major stories as the court-ordered desegregation of the city’s public schools; Kepone poisoning of the James River; and the 1984 escape of six prisoners from Virginia’s death row. “On the news desk, where he would spend his day while other editors often worked in their offices, Mr. Dunford delighted in scoops and was a spirited advocate for his reporters,” RTD columnist Jeff E. Schapiro recalled in a news obituary. Mr. Dunford retired from the paper in 1988, and authored “Richmond Times-Dispatch: The Story of a Newspaper,” published in 1995. We remember Mr. Dunford as a gracious, old-style newsman with an encyclopedic knowledge of Richmond and Virginia. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family.
— Pamela Stallsmith