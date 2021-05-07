Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Clean the Bay Day, Virginia’s long-running annual litter cleanup, will return this spring. But instead of a day, it will be a weeklong cleanup across Virginia from May 31 to June 5. In 2020, the event sponsored by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) became another casualty of COVID-19 — canceled for the first time in its 31-year history. Organizers say the new format allows anyone to safely participate and in their own way, whether by planting native plants, picking up trash or installing a rain barrel. “Have a few minutes free? Grab a trash bag and gloves and do a litter cleanup in your neighborhood. Want to get out of the house with the kids? Do a cleanup in a local public park,” Kristin Webb, CBF Clean the Bay Day coordinator, said in a statement. Before 2020, the foundation reports that volunteers used to pick up more than 100,000 pounds of litter at cleanup sites across Virginia on the first Saturday in June. But why restrict the event to one week? Every day should be Clean the Bay Day. To find out more or to register to participate, go to: www.cbf.org/clean

One event that won’t return this year is the beloved Chincoteague Pony Swim and carnival. For the second consecutive year, this uniquely Virginia event has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Bottom line, too many unknowns to take a chance,” Hunter Leonard, president of the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co., wrote in a Facebook posting. Every year, an estimated 40,000 visitors descend upon the Eastern Shore seaside town for a week of pony-related activities immortalized by Marguerite Henry’s 1947 children’s classic, “Misty of Chincoteague.” The volunteer fire department owns the wild steeds and keeps them on neighboring Assateague Island. During the last week of July, the firemen round up the ponies to swim across Assateague Channel to Chincoteague, where they hold an auction to control the size of the herd and to raise money for their company. In July, an auction of some wild ponies still will take place — but online, like last year. The only other time the event was scrubbed was during World War II. “This has been a rough year for everyone. So many people have suffered unimaginable losses but I’m so confident that we all will bounce back in 2022 and that it will be the best year ever!!!” Leonard posted. We hope so — we’re looking forward to the resumption of this cherished tradition.