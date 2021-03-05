Editorial: Week's end wrap up

The global coronavirus pandemic is hurting more than our health. More than one-third of U.S. nonprofits are in jeopardy of closing within two years because of the financial havoc caused by COVID-19, according to a new study by Candid, a philanthropy research group, and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. The researchers analyzed how roughly 300,000 nonprofits would fare under 20 scenarios of varying severity. The worst-case scenario led to the closings of 38% of the nonprofits. Even the scenarios seen as more realistic resulted in closures well into double-digit percentages. What’s the best way to avoid this from happening? Donate to your favorite group. “If you are a donor who cares about an organization that is rooted in place and relies on revenue from in-person services, now is the time probably to give more,” said Jacob Harold, Candid’s executive vice president, according to The Associated Press. Citing information from the Johns Hopkins Center for Civil Society Studies, the report says that the U.S. nonprofit sector lost nearly 930,000 jobs by this past December. The figures are chilling: Nearly 37% of employees at arts and entertainment organizations lost jobs, while education nonprofits saw 15% of their workforces disappear. It could take nearly 18 months to return to the pre-COVID-19 level of employment, the center estimates. Be generous and remember your favorite nonprofits.
***
Betting Virginians could donate some of their wins to those who are in need. During the first 11 days of legal sports betting, gamblers wagered nearly $58.9 million with four operators, winning $55.3 million. FanDuel was the first company allowed into the Virginia market, launching on Jan. 21, the RTD reported this week. DraftKings, BetMGM and BetRivers began in the following days. Caesars, which will operate under the William Hill brand, started in early February. You likely have noticed the numerous billboards along interstates promoting this new form of legalized gambling. The Virginia Lottery said it “anticipates additional sports betting operator permits to be awarded in the coming days.” The General Assembly legalized sports betting in 2020, though you can’t place a bet on in-state college games. Imagine what the February report will show, which will include the Super Bowl.
***
Virginia boasts some of the best colleges and universities in the nation, as well as top-notch professors. We extend our hearty congratulations to the 12 recipients of the 2021 Outstanding Faculty Awards, who were honored Tuesday during a virtual ceremony by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia and Dominion Energy. These faculty members exemplify the highest standards of teaching, scholarship and service, and each will receive $7,500 from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. Recipients were John Taylor Almarode, executive director of teaching and learning at James Madison University; Pamela L. Eddy, a professor in educational policy, planning and leadership at the College of William & Mary; Jennifer Fish, professor and chair of the department of women’s studies at Old Dominion University; William A. Hopkins, a professor of wildlife conservation and who holds several university leadership positions at Virginia Tech; Jenny Koster, an English professor and Writing Center coordinator at Piedmont Virginia Community College; Ling Li, a professor, eminent scholar and chair of the department of information technology and decision sciences at Old Dominion University; Todd Robert Lookingbill, an associate professor of geography and the environment with a joint appointment in biology at the University of Richmond; Tinni Sen, a professor of economics at Virginia Military Institute; Jolanta Wawrzycka, a professor of English at Radford University; and Andrew Wolf, M.D., a professor of medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Receiving Rising Star awards for early-career achievement were Taison D. Bell, an assistant professor of medicine in the divisions of infectious disease and pulmonary/critical care medicine at the University of Virginia, and Andrew H. Peterson, an assistant professor in the department of philosophy at George Mason University. [Editor’s note: Opinions Editor Pamela Stallsmith served on the final selection committee.]
***
Talk about a fish tale. Josiah VanFleet of Toano reeled in a 9 ½ foot bluefin tuna weighing an estimated 1,000 pounds during a fishing trip off the coast of Nags Head, N.C. VanFleet, who owns a bathroom and kitchen remodeling business, caught the fish on Feb. 24 and loaded it onto his 22-foot Grady-White boat about 45 miles offshore, according to The Virginian-Pilot. It took seven adults and a second boat to land the tuna — and his 9-year-old son, Zeke, joined in the excitement. By the time they brought “the monster fish” on board, VanFleet said, there hardly was any place to sit or stand. All of the adults on the boat got a share — about four trash bags of meat each, he said, and there’s plenty left to give away. “Definitely, on a personal level, it’s the biggest fish I’ve ever caught,” VanFleet said.
— Pamela Stallsmith