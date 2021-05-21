Editorial: Week's end wrap up

More than 100 years after women secured the vote, a memorial that will pay tribute to those who fought for that right is moving forward. This past Sunday, the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial formally was dedicated in Fairfax County with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The memorial is located at Occoquan Regional Park in Lorton, adjacent to what then was known as the Occoquan Workhouse, where suffragists known as the “Silent Sentinels” were jailed for picketing the White House. On Nov. 14, 1917, women whose only offense was lawfully calling for the right to vote were clubbed, beaten and tortured by prison guards during the infamous “Night of Terror.” That event became a turning point in the suffrage movement as news of the women’s atrocious treatment spread and support for their cause grew. On Aug. 26, 1920, women gained the right to vote when the 19th Amendment became law. The site is the first national memorial dedicated to covering the entire suffrage movement from 1848 to 1920, according to the association. “Millions of women fought for more than seven decades to secure the right to vote. And in the decades since, millions more have given of themselves to ensure that the 19th Amendment extends — and continues to extend — to every woman,” Patricia Depew Wirth, executive director and CEO of the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial Association, said in a statement. The memorial is expected to be fully opened to the public in June. This tops our summer must-see list.
***
The U.S. travel surge is here. After more than a year of cancellations, closures and quarantine, Americans want to make up for lost time. Consider these numbers from a recent Wall Street Journal analysis: Transportation Security Administration airport screenings in the first 16 days of May were up by 715% since the same time this past year — although they still are down 35% compared to 2019. However, considering international and business travel remains low, that jump “shows how strong the domestic travel surge is now that more people are vaccinated,” per The Journal. More planes are coming out of storage. Hot spots for travel include the South, the Rocky Mountain states and Hawaii. Key West, Fla., is expected to see a 141% increase in airline seats this June compared to the prepandemic days of two years ago; that figure is 78% for Bozeman, Mont. Closer to home, beach rental properties are filling up. If you want to go somewhere this summer, you better act sooner than later.
***
Five new state historical highway markers will spotlight the contributions of African Americans in Virginia. The ideas came from Virginia students through the second annual Black History Month Historical Marker Contest, which drew 100 nominations. Virginia’s historical highway marker program began in 1927, and is considered the oldest in the nation. But the markers haven’t told a complete story. As of January 2020, only 350 of the state’s 2,600 markers along Virginia’s roadways highlighted African Americans, according to the office of Gov. Ralph Northam. Since then, more than 40 markers about Black history have been approved. The new markers, the names of the students nominators and the text are as follows:
Dangerfield and Harriet Newby, Culpeper County, nominated by Sofia Rodriguez, Michael Burgess and Valia Anderson from Kings Glen Elementary in Springfield. “Dangerfield Newby, who was born enslaved in Virginia and later lived free in Ohio, was killed in John Brown’s raid on Harpers Ferry as he fought to free his wife, Harriet, and their children from slavery.”
Mary Richards Bowser, Richmond City, nominated by Larissa Chambers, Sonia Alam, Hailey Solar and Allison McKenzie from Kings Glen Elementary in Springfield: “Bowser, born enslaved, became a missionary to Liberia, a Union spy in the Confederate White House during the Civil War, and a teacher at freedmen’s schools.”
John Lyman Whitehead Jr., Brunswick County, nominated by Jashanti Valentine from Brunswick High School in Lawrenceville. “Born near Lawrenceville, Whitehead served in World War II as a Tuskegee Airman and is credited with being the Air Force’s first African American test pilot and the first African American jet pilot instructor.”
Edwin Bancroft Henderson, Falls Church, nominated by Sullivan Massaro from Kings Glen Elementary in Springfield. “Henderson, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame known as the ‘Father of Black Basketball’ organized athletic leagues for African Americans, wrote The Negro in Sports (1939), organized the first rural chapter of the NAACP, and was president of the NAACP Virginia state conference as he worked for civil rights.”
Samuel P. Bolling, Cumberland County, nominated by Ashley Alvarez, Allecia Mitchell, Anna Parker, Alex Hernandez, Christopher McCoy, Adalie Ruehrmund and Harley Thurston from Cumberland Middle School in Cumberland. “Born into slavery in 1819, Bolling later became a successful entrepreneur and was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates as a member of the Readjuster Party, a biracial coalition that accomplished significant reforms in the 1880s.”
— Pamela Stallsmith