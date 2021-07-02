Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Sunday is Independence Day. Americans are planning to spend an estimated $9 billion on food, beer and wine this year celebrating the Fourth of July, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com. The figure breaks down to $7.5 billion on food and more than $1.4 billion on beer and wine. Consider this: Every holiday, Americans consume 150 million hot dogs on July 4. With the pandemic and its restrictions scrubbing many festivities last year, Americans plan to embrace the holiday with gusto and make up for lost time. And that will be evident through travel: An estimated 47 million people are expected to travel between July 1 and July 5, AAA reports — and more than 90% of them will take to the road. This weekend is expected to have the highest auto-travel volume on record, surpassing 2019 levels. “Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow.” Where’s a good place to enjoy parties, parades and patriotism? The top five cities to celebrate the Fourth of July are New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis and Atlanta, with Washington, D.C., ranking eighth, WalletHub reports. Virginia Beach placed 34th; Norfolk, 51st; and Chesapeake, 58th. The Richmond region will offer its share of fireworks and festivities — check richmond.com for the area’s happenings.