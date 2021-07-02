Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Sunday is Independence Day. Americans are planning to spend an estimated $9 billion on food, beer and wine this year celebrating the Fourth of July, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com. The figure breaks down to $7.5 billion on food and more than $1.4 billion on beer and wine. Consider this: Every holiday, Americans consume 150 million hot dogs on July 4. With the pandemic and its restrictions scrubbing many festivities last year, Americans plan to embrace the holiday with gusto and make up for lost time. And that will be evident through travel: An estimated 47 million people are expected to travel between July 1 and July 5, AAA reports — and more than 90% of them will take to the road. This weekend is expected to have the highest auto-travel volume on record, surpassing 2019 levels. “Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow.” Where’s a good place to enjoy parties, parades and patriotism? The top five cities to celebrate the Fourth of July are New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis and Atlanta, with Washington, D.C., ranking eighth, WalletHub reports. Virginia Beach placed 34th; Norfolk, 51st; and Chesapeake, 58th. The Richmond region will offer its share of fireworks and festivities — check richmond.com for the area’s happenings.
Air travel is increasing as well. The Federal Aviation Administration reported the highest traffic in the nation’s airspace system since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on June 24, per The Wall Street Journal, with more than 47,000 flights during that 24-hour period. U.S. airports have been averaging around 2 million passengers a day over the past month. That still is down from 2019 levels but represents an increase over recent months. Locally, Richmond International Airport saw a dramatic increase in passenger traffic in May over the same month a year ago, the RTD reported: 278,842 passengers compared to 33,125 in May 2020. The Capital Region Airport Commission said this May’s figures were an improvement over April, when the airport handled 209,416 passengers. Let’s hope the soaring continues.
What’s in a name? A lot. We were glad that Richmond City Council this week endorsed 14 honorary street names in Jackson Ward to commemorate those African Americans who helped shape the district’s legacy. The effort is part of The JXN Project, started by sisters Enjoli Moon and Sesha Joi Pritchett-Moon. The JXN Project, as its website explains, seeks to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Jackson Ward “by properly contextualizing the origin story of the nation’s first historically registered Black urban neighborhood. The project is designed to excavate, elevate, and educate on the hidden histories of Jackson Ward as the ‘Birthplace of Black Entrepreneurship,’ an often under-told and overlooked story when discussing the local origins of Black excellence and enterprise in the national narrative.” The street names will honor Abraham Skipwith, A.D. Price, Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Charles Gilpin, Giles B. Jackson, Lucy Goode Brooks, John Mitchell, Lillie Estes, Lorna Pinckney, Oliver Hill, Maggie Walker, Neverett Eggleston, Rosa Dixon Bowser and W.W. Browne. An unveiling ceremony tentatively is scheduled for October. Enjoli Moon told the RTD that the honorary street designations could be elevated to official names one day.
“It’s really like we’re building a layer cake.” That’s how Andrew McCoy, director of the Virginia Center of Housing Research at Virginia Tech, described the process of constructing concrete walls for a house using a 3D printing system. This revolutionary way to build homes could be a potential solution to constructing more affordable housing, the RTD reported this week. This novel process is being used to construct a 1,550-square-foot home in South Richmond. The three-bedroom, two-bath home on Carnation Street will be the first in Virginia partially constructed using a 3D printer rather than lumber. That is extraordinary. As McCoy explained, “It’s layer upon layer and, just like a layer cake, you have to worry about the consistency of each level.” The 3D construction should provide a more affordable way to build homes while lowering the costs at least $10 per square foot compared to a traditionally built home using lumber, according to Virginia Housing. In recent months, the cost of lumber has skyrocketed and is in short supply. Work started this week and should conclude by the fall. The 3D-printed house offers an innovative solution to a festering issue.
