Editorial: Week's end wrap up

There are 12,000 reasons to visit the Virginia War Memorial in the coming weeks. In advance of July 4, more than 100 volunteers placed 12,000 American flags on the grounds of the memorial to honor and remember the nearly 12,000 Virginia men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation from World War II to the present. The “Hill of Heroes” will remain on display through July 9. This is the third year the war memorial has offered this tribute. With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the memorial — located on South Belvidere Street in downtown Richmond — is open seven days a week. With its sweeping view of the James River, it offers a serene spot to reflect upon the contributions of those who have served gallantly. The mission of the war memorial is to “honor veterans, preserve history, educate youth and inspire patriotism in all.” It does that well.

U.S. life expectancy fell by nearly two years between 2018 and 2020 — a drop not seen since World War II. That’s according to new research from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), the University of Colorado Boulder and the Urban Institute that was released this week in The BMJ, a journal published by the British Medical Association. Alarmingly, the numbers are even worse for people of color. While life expectancy among white Americans decreased by 1.36 years in 2020, the research said, it decreased by 3.25 years in Blacks and by almost four years in Hispanics. The racial disparities seen in the U.S. were 15 to 18 times larger than other countries. Steven Woolf, M.D., the study’s lead author and director emeritus of VCU’s Center on Society and Health, called the data on life expectancy for Blacks and Hispanics “jolting,” saying in a statement, “It’s a big setback because, for many years, the U.S. had been making progress in closing the Black-white mortality gap.” And for many years, Hispanics “enjoyed higher life expectancies than whites, but that advantage was almost completely erased by COVID-19.” Life expectancy trends in the U.S. were already “very worrying,” Woolf said. “When the pandemic came, my naïve assumption was that it would not have a big impact on the pre-existing gap between the U.S. and peer countries. It was a global pandemic, and I assumed that every country would take a hit. What I did not anticipate was how badly the U.S. would fare in the pandemic and the enormous death toll that the U.S. would experience.” More than 602,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and globally the death toll exceeds 3.9 million. So if you haven’t, get vaccinated. To find where you can obtain a shot in Virginia, visit: vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-829-4682. The shot is free. Your life is priceless.