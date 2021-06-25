Editorial: Week's end wrap up

There are 12,000 reasons to visit the Virginia War Memorial in the coming weeks. In advance of July 4, more than 100 volunteers placed 12,000 American flags on the grounds of the memorial to honor and remember the nearly 12,000 Virginia men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation from World War II to the present. The “Hill of Heroes” will remain on display through July 9. This is the third year the war memorial has offered this tribute. With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the memorial — located on South Belvidere Street in downtown Richmond — is open seven days a week. With its sweeping view of the James River, it offers a serene spot to reflect upon the contributions of those who have served gallantly. The mission of the war memorial is to “honor veterans, preserve history, educate youth and inspire patriotism in all.” It does that well.
***
U.S. life expectancy fell by nearly two years between 2018 and 2020 — a drop not seen since World War II. That’s according to new research from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), the University of Colorado Boulder and the Urban Institute that was released this week in The BMJ, a journal published by the British Medical Association. Alarmingly, the numbers are even worse for people of color. While life expectancy among white Americans decreased by 1.36 years in 2020, the research said, it decreased by 3.25 years in Blacks and by almost four years in Hispanics. The racial disparities seen in the U.S. were 15 to 18 times larger than other countries. Steven Woolf, M.D., the study’s lead author and director emeritus of VCU’s Center on Society and Health, called the data on life expectancy for Blacks and Hispanics “jolting,” saying in a statement, “It’s a big setback because, for many years, the U.S. had been making progress in closing the Black-white mortality gap.” And for many years, Hispanics “enjoyed higher life expectancies than whites, but that advantage was almost completely erased by COVID-19.” Life expectancy trends in the U.S. were already “very worrying,” Woolf said. “When the pandemic came, my naïve assumption was that it would not have a big impact on the pre-existing gap between the U.S. and peer countries. It was a global pandemic, and I assumed that every country would take a hit. What I did not anticipate was how badly the U.S. would fare in the pandemic and the enormous death toll that the U.S. would experience.” More than 602,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and globally the death toll exceeds 3.9 million. So if you haven’t, get vaccinated. To find where you can obtain a shot in Virginia, visit: vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-829-4682. The shot is free. Your life is priceless.
***
Resale is the new retail. Stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic found many people cleaning out their closets, purging suits, skirts or other apparel they no longer wore. Couple this with a greater ease to sell clothes online, and a thriving secondhand market emerges. The secondhand market is projected to double in the next five years, reaching $77 billion, according to thredUP’s 2021 Resale Report, put out annually by the online consignment and thrift store. According to the report, 76% of first-time resale buyers plan to spend more on secondhand in the next five years, and the category is expected to multiply 5.4 times in that period, accelerating postpandemic. The number of first-time sellers is expected to rise from 36.2 million (56 million total sellers) in 2020 to 118.8 million. Consider these numbers: thredUP estimates that 9 billion items are idling in consumers’ closets while 36 billion items are thrown away in the U.S. each year — 95% of which could be reused or recycled. “While consumers bought less apparel overall throughout the pandemic, many turned to thrifting, picking up a habit they plan to keep,” the report stated. In the past decade, more than 6.6 billion pieces of apparel have been “recirculated” in the secondhand market, saving consumers an estimated $390 billion. Old is new again.
***
Route 1 it is. The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday backed changing the name of its portion of the north-south highway and dumping its rebel-related moniker. The board approved a resolution asking the Commonwealth Transportation Board to change the name of the county’s stretch. What had been known as Jefferson Davis Highway will become simply “Route 1,” which is its designation, anyway. The name was chosen after discussions with local civic and business associations, the RTD reported. “Just keeping it as Route 1 seemed to be the option that made the most sense,” Jesse Smith, Chesterfield’s deputy county administrator of community development, told the supervisors. Locally, Chesterfield joins Richmond in dropping Jeff Davis from its local portion of the highway; Richmond City Council voted this past year to call it “Richmond Highway.” We’re glad to see these new names that better reflect today’s Virginia.