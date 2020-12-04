Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Monday marks the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which propelled the United States into World War II. The Virginia War Memorial will observe Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day with a virtual livestream program starting at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no live in-person ceremony to honor the Virginians who died at Pearl Harbor and other Hawaiian bases on Dec. 7, 1941. The memorial’s director, Clay Mountcastle, will host the virtual program. The event will include a special edition of the memorial’s “From the Archives” with archivist Heidi Sheldon, who will highlight items relating to the Pearl Harbor attack from the memorial’s extensive artifact collection. The program will conclude with a viewing of the award-winning Virginians at War documentary, “World War II: Pearl Harbor,” featuring the personal stories of Virginians who witnessed the attach. To register to view the livestream, go to: https://vawarmemorial.org/events/pearlharbor2020. Or watch it live at: www.Facebook.com/VirginiaWarMemorial. We never will forget the sacrifice of our service members.
***
We also never will forget the contributions to these pages by longtime columnist Walter E. Williams, who died Wednesday at age 84. Dr. Williams was a professor of economics at George Mason University (GMU), whose faculty he joined in 1980. Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Williams wrote countless essays, dozens of academic papers and 13 books, including “America: A Minority Viewpoint” and “The State Against Blacks,” which was later made into the PBS documentary, “Good Intentions.” In a tribute in The Wall Street Journal, Donald. J. Boudreaux, a colleague at GMU, called Dr. Williams “a scholar’s scholar. He was one of America’s most courageous defenders of free markets, constitutionally limited government and individual responsibility.” His nationally syndicated column was carried by approximately 140 newspapers and several websites. We published his final column, “Black education tragedy is new,” on Thursday. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family.
***
Not surprisingly, Merriam-Webster announced on Monday that its 2020 word of the year is “pandemic.” As Peter Sokolowski, editor at large for Merriam-Webster, told The Associated Press. “Often the big news story has a technical word that’s associated with it and in this case, the word pandemic is not just technical but has become general. It’s probably the word by which we’ll refer to this period in the future.” The word began to gain momentum in March after the COVID-19 crisis was designated a global pandemic, though it started to draw notice in January and February with the first U.S. deaths and outbreaks on cruise ships. “Pandemic,” with roots in Latin and Greek, is a combination of “pan,” for all, and “demos,” for people or population, the AP explained. Virus-related runners-up included coronavirus, quarantine and asymptomatic. Oft-used expressions we’ll forever associate with this year include “social distancing” and “stay-at-home order.” We hope these words won’t have reason to become a permanent part of our vocabulary.
***
We still are in 2020, and there already is a designated insect for next year. The Danish Mayfly has been chosen by an international group of entomologists and others as the Insect of the Year for 2021. The insect — its scientific name is Ephemera danica — lives a full life of flying, mating and laying new eggs in a just a matter of days before dying. Paradoxically, their larvae take one to three years to develop. Mayflies have existed for about 355 million years, according to the AP, and today about 140 species live in Central Europe.
***
COVID-19 truly is affecting all aspects of our lives — even the traditional crab pot season. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission, which regulates the state’s fisheries, has decided to extend the crab pot season by 20 days, until Dec. 19. The goal is to make up for losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The commission said that social distancing restrictions and stay-at-home orders have cut demand at restaurants, according to a report in The Virginian Pilot. The extension isn’t expected to have a big impact on the crab populations in the Chesapeake Bay. “Based on estimates of abundance and the lack of fishing effort during the early period of the pandemic, researchers believe the extended season will have minimal impact on annual harvest,” the commission said. Chris Moore, senior ecosystem scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said that “the concern was that watermen had a hard year and with crab populations relatively stable and healthy, we could do this.” The extension should add about 100,000 to 200,000 pounds to the annual harvest, the commission estimates. Another reason to support your local restaurants.
— Pamela Stallsmith