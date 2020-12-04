Editorial: Week's end wrap up

COVID-19 truly is affecting all aspects of our lives — even the traditional crab pot season. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission, which regulates the state’s fisheries, has decided to extend the crab pot season by 20 days, until Dec. 19. The goal is to make up for losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The commission said that social distancing restrictions and stay-at-home orders have cut demand at restaurants, according to a report in The Virginian Pilot. The extension isn’t expected to have a big impact on the crab populations in the Chesapeake Bay. “Based on estimates of abundance and the lack of fishing effort during the early period of the pandemic, researchers believe the extended season will have minimal impact on annual harvest,” the commission said. Chris Moore, senior ecosystem scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said that “the concern was that watermen had a hard year and with crab populations relatively stable and healthy, we could do this.” The extension should add about 100,000 to 200,000 pounds to the annual harvest, the commission estimates. Another reason to support your local restaurants.