Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Four Virginia cities are considered among the best in the nation in terms of value for working from home if you’re among the “untethered class.” This emerging demographic is defined as “workers who are employed in remote-friendly occupations but are not tied down by homeownership or family obligations,” according to Chris Salviati, a senior housing economist with Apartment List. This group consists of approximately 8.7 million workers, which represents about 6% of the American workforce. A study by LawnStarter ranked the 120 biggest U.S. housing markets based on 20 key metrics to find out where this group could stretch their money the furthest. The study examined home and yard sizes, fluctuations in sale and rent prices, telework-friendliness and whether cities offer incentives to remote workers to move there. Of Virginia’s cities, Richmond ranked highest (37), followed by Chesapeake (38), Norfolk (59) and Virginia Beach (75). Washington, D.C., came in at 95. Coming in at No. 1 was Rochester, N.Y., followed by Tulsa, Okla., and Cincinnati. These “untethered” workers tend to be highly educated and high earning, with a median age of 32. They’re also unlikely to be living in the state where they were born, which indicates a propensity to relocate. Because many of these workers live in some of the nation’s most expensive housing markets — such as San Francisco — they might choose to move to more affordable areas. This would have “significant potential to reshape” the smaller markets to which they move, per Salviati: “Roughly 1 in 3 employed adults works in an occupation that can feasibly be performed remotely. If a significant share of these workers are allowed that remote flexibility by their employers, it could have drastic implications for where Americans choose to live, severing a previously unshakable link between job choice and housing choice.” While working from home had been on the upswing since earlier this century, the pandemic expanded its reach. Now we’ll see how far.