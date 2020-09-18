Editorial: Week's end wrap up

With so many of our favorite events being canceled because of COVID-19, we’re glad that Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights will continue this year. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden recently announced that the popular holiday event will take place, although with some modifications. It will be held entirely outdoors with limited tickets, timed arrivals, online ticketing and social distancing throughout the garden. Even the model trains will move outside. However, some crowd-drawing aspects will not be held, such as the warming fire and music. “Although it’s a challenging time, we decided we had to find a way to bring the lights back, especially this year,” Kim Dove, interim director, told the RTD’s Colleen Curran. “We’re committed to offering the best display and experience possible given the challenges of COVID-19 and the garden’s focus on safety.” Mark your calendars: GardenFest will run from Nov. 20 to Jan. 10.

Life on Venus? Apparently astronomers have found a potential sign of life high in the atmosphere of the solar system’s hottest planet. Two telescopes in Hawaii and Chile spotted in the thick Venusian clouds the chemical signature of phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth only is associated with life, according to a study in Nature Astronomy. Jack Singal, a physics professor at the University of Richmond, offered us this insight: “This result is interesting because it utilizes a technique for detecting potential life or even civilization on other planets — seeing the light emitted at characteristic frequencies by certain specific molecules. If molecules that are known to result primarily from biological or industrial processes are found on a planet, that is evidence for life or even intelligent life. While mission concepts are under study to deploy a giant telescope in space to search for light at these frequencies from Earth-like planets around other stars, it is surprising to see something so much closer to home and on such a pressure cooker as Venus.” Talk about hot: The average temperature of Venus approaches 900 degrees Fahrenheit.