Editorial: Week's end wrap up

With so many of our favorite events being canceled because of COVID-19, we’re glad that Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights will continue this year. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden recently announced that the popular holiday event will take place, although with some modifications. It will be held entirely outdoors with limited tickets, timed arrivals, online ticketing and social distancing throughout the garden. Even the model trains will move outside. However, some crowd-drawing aspects will not be held, such as the warming fire and music. “Although it’s a challenging time, we decided we had to find a way to bring the lights back, especially this year,” Kim Dove, interim director, told the RTD’s Colleen Curran. “We’re committed to offering the best display and experience possible given the challenges of COVID-19 and the garden’s focus on safety.” Mark your calendars: GardenFest will run from Nov. 20 to Jan. 10.
***
Life on Venus? Apparently astronomers have found a potential sign of life high in the atmosphere of the solar system’s hottest planet. Two telescopes in Hawaii and Chile spotted in the thick Venusian clouds the chemical signature of phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth only is associated with life, according to a study in Nature Astronomy. Jack Singal, a physics professor at the University of Richmond, offered us this insight: “This result is interesting because it utilizes a technique for detecting potential life or even civilization on other planets — seeing the light emitted at characteristic frequencies by certain specific molecules. If molecules that are known to result primarily from biological or industrial processes are found on a planet, that is evidence for life or even intelligent life. While mission concepts are under study to deploy a giant telescope in space to search for light at these frequencies from Earth-like planets around other stars, it is surprising to see something so much closer to home and on such a pressure cooker as Venus.” Talk about hot: The average temperature of Venus approaches 900 degrees Fahrenheit.
***
This Halloween will be a once-in-a-blue-moon holiday. Add this to the list of this year’s wacky occurrences. Next month will feature two full moons: the first on Thursday, Oct. 1, and the second on Saturday, Oct. 31. The first, known as the Harvest Moon, relates to the timing of the autumnal equinox, which is Sept. 22 this year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The month’s second lunar event also is known as the “Hunter’s Blue Moon on Halloween.” The Hunter moon follows the Harvest Moon, plus it’s an extra moon. A full moon occurring on Halloween happens just every 18 to 19 years, according to the almanac. Only in 2020.
***
We extend a hearty welcome to the newest member of the Richmond fire and police departments, Erny. The golden retriever-Lab mix is the city’s only dog trained to detect chemicals that could be used to cause arson. The four-footed team member came to Richmond through the State Farm Insurance Arson Dog Program, according to the Richmond Fire Department. The pup lives with his partner, RFD Investigator Brian Acors, and already has been on work-related calls. Erny will fill a critical role. “The fire investigators can only go in but so deep,” Acors told WRIC-TV. “Erny is able to come in and pinpoint better locations for us to take samples. He saves a ton of time and it reduces the hours we’re on scene and exposed to things.” Dogs rock.
***
Charles “Chuck” Feeney, cofounder of retail giant Duty Free Shoppers, was such a sleuth at giving away his billions that Forbes dubbed him “the James Bond of Philanthropy.” Over the past four decades, Feeney gave away more than $8 billion to charities, universities and causes across the world through his foundation, the Atlantic Philanthropies. Feeney, 89, lived a life of monk-like frugality while selling luxury goods to tourists. He pioneered the “Giving While Living” philosophy for charitable endeavors. The foundation shuttered this week after completing its mission. Almost half of the gifts went to education, with nearly $1 billion going to his alma mater, Cornell University, which he attended on the G.I. Bill. More than $870 million helped human rights and social change, such as $62 million in grants to abolish the death penalty in the U.S. Another $700 million benefited health-related causes, including a $270 million grant to improve public health care in Vietnam. As Forbes described his approach, “while many wealthy philanthropists enlist an army of publicists to trumpet their donations, Feeney went to great lengths to keep his gifts secret.” The power of humility.
— Pamela Stallsmith