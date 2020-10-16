Editorial: Week's end wrap up

What do you know about the Lost Cause? The Valentine wants to know. The city’s oldest museum is seeking community input about how to reinterpret Edward Valentine’s sculpture studio, where many iconic Confederate artworks were created — including the Jefferson Davis statue, which protesters toppled from its Monument Avenue pedestal in June. If its transfer is approved by Richmond City Council, the space also would house the damaged and paint-splattered Davis statue. “We recognize that it is our duty as the city’s history museum to tell even the most painful Richmond stories candidly and within the appropriate context,” Director Bill Martin said in a statement. “With or without the Davis statue, this reinterpretation of the Valentine Studio will finally illuminate the damage the Lost Cause mythology has caused in our city and our region, not just following the Civil War, but up through the 21st century.” To take the 18-question survey, go to: https://thevalentine.org/exhibition/the-valentine-studio-project/

Health care workers and first responders have served selflessly during the global coronavirus pandemic. So we were happy to hear that they can receive free admission to the must-see “Treasures of Ancient Egypt: Sunken Cities” at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, courtesy of Gov. Ralph Northam and the VMFA. This includes 911 dispatchers, law enforcement officers, professional and volunteer firefighters, professional and volunteer emergency medical services personnel, emergency management professionals, search and rescue teams, rescue pilots and divers, the Virginia National Guard and members of other organizations in the public safety sector. “Our health care workers and first responders have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, working tirelessly to keep our communities safe and healthy over the past seven months,” Northam said in a statement. “We are extending this well-deserved ‘thank you’ from the commonwealth and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and hope those who continue to serve Virginia so ably can experience this special exhibition.” The exhibit, which is on view through Jan. 18, includes nearly 300 objects, 250 of which were recovered from the underwater excavations of the ancient Egyptian cities of Canopus and Thonis-Heracleion. To find out more, visit: https://www.vmfa.museum