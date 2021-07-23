Editorial: Week's end wrap up

We pay tribute to our dear friend and fellow journalist from Roanoke, Forrest “Frosty” Landon, who died Monday at age 87. Mr. Landon’s impressive 40-year career spanned radio, television and newspapers. He was the highly respected executive editor of The Roanoke Times, then known as the Roanoke Times & World-News when he assumed the position in 1982. Even after he retired in 1995, he remained active in journalism. He co-founded the Virginia Coalition for Open Government and served as its first director. The group, founded in 1996, works to make citizens aware of government transparency and laws on open records, as well as strengthen the Freedom of Information Act. Along with the late Chip Woodrum, a longtime member of the House of Delegates from Roanoke, Mr. Landon pushed the General Assembly to create the Freedom of Information Advisory Council in 2000 to oversee the application of the state’s laws on open records and meetings. Gracious, kind and bestowed with a keen intellect, Mr. Landon left an indelible imprint on Virginia journalism. As his daughter, Tracy, told The Roanoke Times, “He was a significant mentor and father to others, and not just his family.” We extend our deepest sympathies to his family.
***
Back-to-school shopping is well underway, with spending expected to reach record levels this year. Total spending is estimated to approach $37.1 billion this year — up from $33.9 billion last year, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. Families with children in elementary through high school plan to plunk down an average of $848.90 on school items — an increase of $59. College students and their families are expected to spend an average of $1,200.32 on school-related items, a jump of $141 from last year. More than half of this increase ($80) is attributable to more spending on electronics and dorm furnishings. While online shopping remains the top choice for back-to-school needs (48%, K-12 shoppers; 43%, college shoppers) respondents said they feel more comfortable shopping at brick-and-mortar establishments than last year during the peak of the pandemic. “Consumers are spending more on items like electronics and clothing as they make plans for students to resume activities in person this fall,” Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said in a statement. “For those in particular with children in elementary to high school, shoppers are putting the largest portion of their budgets toward electronics, new clothes and accessories.” The government’s stimulus checks are being put to good use: 43% of all back-to-school shoppers said they will use the money to help cover these costs.
***
“Speeding leads to the dark side.” Drivers have seen this and other messages along Virginia’s interstates as the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tries to catch the attention of motorists. The signs let drivers know if there’s congestion ahead, or how far they are from a downtown area. And they apparently work. A VDOT study says there’s scientific evidence that the messages are memorable and effective, according to WAMU-FM. On Tuesday, VDOT Chief Deputy Commissioner Rob Cary presented the study to the Commonwealth Transportation Board. In April 2017, Virginia started using this creative messaging — which aims to change behaviors like speeding, drunk driving, distracted driving and more. The Cognitive Research Team at Virginia Tech conducted the study. Among the recommendations: Avoid messages with sports talk, as only 1 in 10 members of the study group understood them. Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine says she often hears compliments on the signs. Drivers report the signs keep them alert and that they’re a good reminder to pay attention. “When we look at the [accident and crash] numbers, they are tragically going up,” Valentine said to her staff at the presentation, per WAMU. “Everything we do to help people pay attention, slow down, make sure you’re buckled … All of that really matters.” A message we might see revived as the season turns to autumn: “It’s fall, y’all. Buckle up before you leaf.”
***
It used to be that criminals were caught red-handed. Now it’s a matter of being luminescent, thanks to a new technology. The Chesterfield County Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in Virginia to use an invisible marking fluid, known as SmartWater CSI. As the RTD reported this week, the odorless, colorless substance is a traceable liquid that is coded with a forensic technology, which contains a unique signature for each user. When brushed or sprayed on, it’s undetectable — except by ultraviolet light, and then the smears glow yellowish-green. On Thursday, a Petersburg man pleaded guilty to breaking into an Ettrick business in April in the first case of its kind in Virginia based on the invisible marking fluid. The business had been burglarized several times previously, and Chesterfield police equipped it with SmartWater. Everyone arrested now in Chesterfield is scanned for traces of SmartWater on their person, belongings or clothing. What an innovative tool to fight crime.
— Pamela Stallsmith