Editorial: Week's end wrap up

We pay tribute to our dear friend and fellow journalist from Roanoke, Forrest “Frosty” Landon, who died Monday at age 87. Mr. Landon’s impressive 40-year career spanned radio, television and newspapers. He was the highly respected executive editor of The Roanoke Times, then known as the Roanoke Times & World-News when he assumed the position in 1982. Even after he retired in 1995, he remained active in journalism. He co-founded the Virginia Coalition for Open Government and served as its first director. The group, founded in 1996, works to make citizens aware of government transparency and laws on open records, as well as strengthen the Freedom of Information Act. Along with the late Chip Woodrum, a longtime member of the House of Delegates from Roanoke, Mr. Landon pushed the General Assembly to create the Freedom of Information Advisory Council in 2000 to oversee the application of the state’s laws on open records and meetings. Gracious, kind and bestowed with a keen intellect, Mr. Landon left an indelible imprint on Virginia journalism. As his daughter, Tracy, told The Roanoke Times, “He was a significant mentor and father to others, and not just his family.” We extend our deepest sympathies to his family.

Back-to-school shopping is well underway, with spending expected to reach record levels this year. Total spending is estimated to approach $37.1 billion this year — up from $33.9 billion last year, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. Families with children in elementary through high school plan to plunk down an average of $848.90 on school items — an increase of $59. College students and their families are expected to spend an average of $1,200.32 on school-related items, a jump of $141 from last year. More than half of this increase ($80) is attributable to more spending on electronics and dorm furnishings. While online shopping remains the top choice for back-to-school needs (48%, K-12 shoppers; 43%, college shoppers) respondents said they feel more comfortable shopping at brick-and-mortar establishments than last year during the peak of the pandemic. “Consumers are spending more on items like electronics and clothing as they make plans for students to resume activities in person this fall,” Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said in a statement. “For those in particular with children in elementary to high school, shoppers are putting the largest portion of their budgets toward electronics, new clothes and accessories.” The government’s stimulus checks are being put to good use: 43% of all back-to-school shoppers said they will use the money to help cover these costs.