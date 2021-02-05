Editorial: Week's end wrap up

A double helix will be the heart of Amazon’s HQ2 campus in Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, Amazon unveiled plans to build a futuristic building modeled after a double helix to serve as the centerpiece of its Arlington headquarters, known as HQ2. The 350-foot tall building will “reflect nature’s fondness for the helix in areas from DNA to the Milky Way galaxy,” The Associated Press reported, describing the design as looking “like the swirl on an ice cream cone or the tip of a giant screw that has punch through the Earth’s surface.” The building will feature two walkable paths of landscaped terrain that will spiral up outside the building, featuring plantings evocative of a hiking trail. Construction is expected to begin next year and be finished by 2025. Company officials said they want the complex to blend with the neighborhood, offering such features as a community center, an amphitheater, a dog run, new bicycle lands and 2.5 acres of public green space. It also would include an artists-in-residence program and open its doors to the public on occasional weekends. Wow.

Dogs are the best of friends. During these tense times, we all need a good story — and children who find themselves home alone need some friends, canine and human alike. So Richmond advertising legends Doug Burford and Wayne Westbrook offer “A Bedtime Story to Save Lonely Kids and Homeless Dogs,” a tale for all ages: “Once upon a time there was a sad and lonely lad who had no friends to play with because of a virus. Then one night when Jack was asleep he awoke to see a frosty nose in his face. It seems that Jack’s mom decided he needed a friend to play with. So, she found a homeless dog named Teddy. Only later did she learn that Teddy had received a bad report card from the pound. It said he had lost every job he ever had. He was fired as a bird dog because he had a crooked tail and couldn’t point to where the birds were hiding. But, being a good mom and wanting to brag about her new dog, she told reporters that Teddy was a famous rescue dog who had saved many dogs in a James River flood. When her tall tale made the news, the mayor made Teddy the town hero and gave Jack a blue ribbon for training such a famous dog. So, if you know a kid who needs a friend, get a dog.” Support your local animal shelter.