Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Virginia now counts 40 state parks with the opening of Machicomoco State Park in Gloucester County. Machicomoco is an Algonquian word meaning “special meeting place,” which underscores the mission of the new park. “One of the main objectives of the park is to tell the Virginia Indians’ story,” Chickahominy Tribe Chief Steve Adkins said in a statement. “It is an opportunity we look forward to as tribal members, because, too often, we haven’t had a voice in telling our own history.” The park spans 643 acres along the York River at the site formerly known as Timberneck Farm. The park includes a campground with both modern and primitive campsites as well as three yurts. Recreational opportunities include an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant car-top boat launch that allows guests to explore the Poplar Creek tidal ecology and provides access to the York River by paddle craft. Three miles of a paved trail that parallels the main road will be available for immediate use, according to the office of Gov. Ralph Northam. It also includes an interpretative area to highlight the history of the Virginia Indians. Virginia is blessed to have so many beautiful attractions. This will be worth a visit.

Hester Ford came into this world not too long after the 20th century began. She departed this life nearly 116 years later, recognized as the oldest living American. Mrs. Ford, who lived in Charlotte, N.C., was at least 115 years and 245 days old when she died, according to the Gerontology Research Group, who verified her as the oldest living American in 2019. She even could have been 116, census records suggest. Born in Lancaster County, S.C., Mrs. Ford grew up picking cotton, got married at age 14 and gave birth to the first of her 12 children at age 15. Her husband died in 1963 at age 57, three years after they moved to Charlotte. According to The Associated Press, Mrs. Ford lived in her home without assistance until the age of 108, when she bruised ribs during a bathtub fall. Then family members insisted on moving in to help, and she stayed at home until her death. Her descendants include 68 grandchildren, 125 great-grandchildren and at least 120 great-great-granchildren. “She was a pillar and stalwart to our family and provided much needed love, support and understanding to us all,” said her great-granddaughter, Tanisha Patterson-Powe. With Mrs. Ford’s death, the Gerontology Research Group now proclaims the oldest living American as Thelma Sutcliffe of Nebraska, born in 1906. The world’s oldest person is Kane Tanaka of Japan, who is 118 years old — and who is preparing to carry the Olympic torch this May in Japan.