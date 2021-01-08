Editorial: Week's end wrap up

The health of the Chesapeake Bay remains a D-plus. In its biennial State of the Bay assessment, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) attributes the ineffective management of striped bass as the main reason for the near-failing grade, as opposed to water quality concerns. “The good news is that recent studies provide evidence of the Bay’s increased resiliency. This resiliency is a direct result of the pollution reductions achieved to date. But the recovery is still fragile, and the system remains dangerously out of balance,” CBF’s Director of Science and Agricultural Policy Beth McGee said in a statement. Of the 13 indicators the foundation assesses, four showed declines — striped bass (rockfish), shad, underwater grasses and forested buffers. Adult female striped bass dropped by approximately 40% from 2013 to 2017, according to the CBF. Efforts are underway to halt the decline, but “bold actions” are needed. While Virginia can boast many successes in its efforts to restore the bay’s health, said Peggy Sanner, the foundation’s Virginia executive director, “robust investments in … the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund to control polluted runoff, the Agricultural Cost-Share Program to assist farmers in effective conservation practices and state grants to modernize sewage treatment plants are key pieces to this puzzle.” The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the United States. In addition to its spectacular beauty and recreational attributes, it’s home to more than 3,600 species of plant and animal life. Its health should be everyone’s concern.