Editorial: Week's end wrap up

The health of the Chesapeake Bay remains a D-plus. In its biennial State of the Bay assessment, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) attributes the ineffective management of striped bass as the main reason for the near-failing grade, as opposed to water quality concerns. “The good news is that recent studies provide evidence of the Bay’s increased resiliency. This resiliency is a direct result of the pollution reductions achieved to date. But the recovery is still fragile, and the system remains dangerously out of balance,” CBF’s Director of Science and Agricultural Policy Beth McGee said in a statement. Of the 13 indicators the foundation assesses, four showed declines — striped bass (rockfish), shad, underwater grasses and forested buffers. Adult female striped bass dropped by approximately 40% from 2013 to 2017, according to the CBF. Efforts are underway to halt the decline, but “bold actions” are needed. While Virginia can boast many successes in its efforts to restore the bay’s health, said Peggy Sanner, the foundation’s Virginia executive director, “robust investments in … the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund to control polluted runoff, the Agricultural Cost-Share Program to assist farmers in effective conservation practices and state grants to modernize sewage treatment plants are key pieces to this puzzle.” The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the United States. In addition to its spectacular beauty and recreational attributes, it’s home to more than 3,600 species of plant and animal life. Its health should be everyone’s concern.
With the victory of two women in special elections for two House of Delegates seats this past Tuesday, the General Assembly will have a record number of female lawmakers this year. The state Senate has 11 women members — seven Democrats, three Republicans and one independent Republican — a little more than one-fourth of the body. Once the new delegates are sworn in, the House will have 31 women — 25 Democrats and six Republicans — almost one-third of its total members. The new number of women would have been the same regardless of which party prevailed on Tuesday. Democrat Candi King edged Republican Heather Mitchell in the 2nd House District in Northern Virginia, while Democrat Angelia Williams Graves defeated Republican Sylvia Marie Bryant in the race for the Norfolk-based 90th House District. As state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, pointed out this week, that’s three times as many women as when she first ran for office in 2005. And women hold many more positions of leadership. Among the gender barriers broken this past year, Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, became the first female speaker of the House of Delegates; Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, the first female House majority leader; and state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, the first female president pro tempore. The “herstory” of Virginia continues.
Rock formations take millions of years to form, but vandals can destroy them in minutes. Two Shenandoah Valley men face multiple felony and misdemeanor counts for breaking into Endless Caverns and doing just that. According to court documents, the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg reported, the two men are accused of breaking into the caverns, just south of New Market, between Nov. 25 and Dec. 5. Arrest warrants state the pair stole rock formations valued at more than $1,000. Discovered in 1879, Endless Caverns is described as a “subterranean limestone masterpiece,” a six-mile long cave at the foot of the Massanutten Mountain range. Visitors enjoy stunning geologic beauty of unique rock formations. These caverns should be admired, not ravaged.
How many people who are working at home would like to continue to do so once the public health crisis is over? Apparently quite a lot. According to a survey conducted by the workplace consulting firm Global Workplace Analytics and video technology company Owl Labs, 80% would like to continue working remotely for three days of the week or more once the global coronavirus pandemic is over, The Wall Street Journal reported. Many of those said they would prefer working home all five work days. The survey spoke to 1,388 people working from home in June and July. Another set of 10,000 employees surveyed by the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics at the University of Chicago said they’re more productive working at home than at the office. Sixty-one percent of respondents said working from home exceeded their expectations, while 12.7% said it was worse. “On average, workers and employees have been pleasantly surprised by productivity when working from home,” Steven Davis, one of the study authors and a business and economics professor at the university, told The Journal. “Reality exceeded expectations.”
