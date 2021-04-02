Editorial: Week's end wrap up

After approaching extinction nearly 60 years ago, bald eagle populations have quadrupled since 2009 in the lower 48 states. A March report issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that bald eagles have flourished in recent years, increasing to more than 71,400 nesting pairs and an estimated 316,700 birds, The Associated Press reported. Consider this: In 1963, the number of bald eagles reached an all-time low of 417 known nesting pairs. Habitat destruction and degradation, illegal shooting, the contamination of its food source — largely as a result of the pesticide DDT — decimated their numbers, according to the wildlife service. Conservation efforts have helped the bald eagles make this remarkable recovery. The regal raptor became the national emblem of the United States in 1782. The bald eagle (Haliaeetus Leucocephalus) was chosen for its majestic beauty, great strength, long life and because it’s native to North America. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary, said the eagle always has been considered sacred to Native American tribes and the U.S. generally. “The strong return of this treasured bird reminds us of our nation’s shared resilience and the importance of being responsible stewards of our lands and waters that bind us together.” In Richmond, look for eagles along the James River. Long may they soar.