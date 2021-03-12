Editorial: Week's end wrap up

We will never forget their service to our country. On Thursday, the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond added the names of two Virginia service members who were killed in action to its Shrines of Memory. The name of U.S. Army Pfc. Richard J. Harris of Henrico County, who was wounded and later died serving in the Korean War on Oct. 5, 1951, was added to the Shrine of Memory — 20th Century. The name of U.S. Staff Sgt. Ben H. Maxwell of Appomattox, who lost his life on April 19, 1983, during the bombing attack on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, was inscribed on the Shrine of Memory — Global War on Terrorism. They also will be honored as part of the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony, which will take place on May 31 at the war memorial. Their names will join those of more than 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War and through today’s global war on terrorism that are engraved on the walls of the memorial’s Shrines of Memory. We salute all service members for their selfless contributions.
***
We’re excited that Richmond finally will be able to host the world-renowned Menuhin Competition this spring, although it will be virtual. Considered the Olympics of the Violin, the world’s leading international competition for young maestros will take place May 14-23. The competition was supposed to bring these exceptional musicians to the region this past May, but the event became another coronavirus casualty. Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021 will feature 44 competitors from around the world, who will be judged by recorded video files of their performances. Those prerecorded videos will be shown to the public, the RTD reported, and winners will be announced at the end of each round. Events include virtual performances for the community by guest artists, past winners and Richmond Symphony concerts, as well as master classes and solo performances. The competition takes place every two years, and the most recent one was held in Geneva, Switzerland. The competition was founded in 1983 by Yehudi Menuhin, considered one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century. Born in the United States, the violin prodigy spent much of his career in Great Britain. He founded the Yehudi Menuhin School in England, and has been credited with introducing millions to classical music. “We made the difficult decision to hold the [competition] virtually because the … pandemic would have made it impossible for us all to travel to Richmond from so many different parts of the world,” Gordon Back, Menuhin artistic director, said in a statement. “We are determined to celebrate these incredibly talented young people, and to provide as much of the ‘Menuhin experience’ for them as we possibly can.” We’re in for an aural treat.
***
Another storied event that largely will be held virtually this spring is the National Cherry Blossom Festival. Washington’s famed cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin will peak from April 2 to April 5, The Washington Post reported, in the middle of the annual festival that runs from March 20 to April 11. Visitors will be discouraged from visiting the trees, though some in-person activities will take place. A BloomCam will allow virtual visitors to track the progress of the blossoms. The planting of cherry trees in the nation’s capital originated in 1912 as a gift of friendship to the people of the United States from the people of Japan, according to the National Park Service. That year, 3,020 cherry trees representing 12 varieties arrived in Washington. On March 27, 1912, American first lady Helen Herron Taft and the Viscountess Chinda, wife of the Japanese ambassador, planted two Yoshino cherry trees on the northern bank of the Tidal Basin in an event attended by a handful of spectators. The annual festival grew from this simple ceremony. These two original plantings still stand among the area’s approximate 3,750 cherry trees, whose beautiful pink blooms continue to brighten our springs.
***
Nobody understands us better than our pets, especially during the pandemic. They listen, they bring joy, they don’t interrupt (unless someone knocks at the door, in the case of dogs) and they offer unconditional love. An RTD article on Thursday testified to the power of pets and their positivity in our lives during this stressful time. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they also offer a variety of health benefits, including decreased blood pressure; decreased levels of triglycerides, a type of fat in your body; reduced feelings of loneliness; increased opportunities for exercise and outdoor activities; and improved opportunities for social connection. Show your appreciation to your cat, dog, bird or other furry friend, fish or reptile.