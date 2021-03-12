Editorial: Week's end wrap up

We will never forget their service to our country. On Thursday, the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond added the names of two Virginia service members who were killed in action to its Shrines of Memory. The name of U.S. Army Pfc. Richard J. Harris of Henrico County, who was wounded and later died serving in the Korean War on Oct. 5, 1951, was added to the Shrine of Memory — 20th Century. The name of U.S. Staff Sgt. Ben H. Maxwell of Appomattox, who lost his life on April 19, 1983, during the bombing attack on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, was inscribed on the Shrine of Memory — Global War on Terrorism. They also will be honored as part of the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony, which will take place on May 31 at the war memorial. Their names will join those of more than 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War and through today’s global war on terrorism that are engraved on the walls of the memorial’s Shrines of Memory. We salute all service members for their selfless contributions.

We’re excited that Richmond finally will be able to host the world-renowned Menuhin Competition this spring, although it will be virtual. Considered the Olympics of the Violin, the world’s leading international competition for young maestros will take place May 14-23. The competition was supposed to bring these exceptional musicians to the region this past May, but the event became another coronavirus casualty. Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021 will feature 44 competitors from around the world, who will be judged by recorded video files of their performances. Those prerecorded videos will be shown to the public, the RTD reported, and winners will be announced at the end of each round. Events include virtual performances for the community by guest artists, past winners and Richmond Symphony concerts, as well as master classes and solo performances. The competition takes place every two years, and the most recent one was held in Geneva, Switzerland. The competition was founded in 1983 by Yehudi Menuhin, considered one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century. Born in the United States, the violin prodigy spent much of his career in Great Britain. He founded the Yehudi Menuhin School in England, and has been credited with introducing millions to classical music. “We made the difficult decision to hold the [competition] virtually because the … pandemic would have made it impossible for us all to travel to Richmond from so many different parts of the world,” Gordon Back, Menuhin artistic director, said in a statement. “We are determined to celebrate these incredibly talented young people, and to provide as much of the ‘Menuhin experience’ for them as we possibly can.” We’re in for an aural treat.