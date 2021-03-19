Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Our hearts break for the victims and families of the senseless slayings of eight people in the Atlanta area this week — six of them Asian American women. The attack was the deadliest in the U.S. since the August 2019 shooting in Dayton, Ohio, which left nine people dead, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. Asian Americans increasingly have been targeted by violence during the pandemic. More than 3,700 anti-Asian attacks, ranging from physical attacks to verbal and online bullying, have been recorded in the past year by the group Stop AAPI Hate, which tracks discrimination, harassment and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, per the RTD. Women reported more than twice as many hate incidents as men, reflecting both sexist and racist comments — and sadly, many incidents are not reported, researchers pointed out. “As a former Georgian & resident of Atlanta, and as an Asian American, I grieve with families who lost loved ones in this brutal attack,” state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, an emigrant from India and the first Muslim to serve in the Virginia Senate, posted on Twitter. “Acts of terrorism seek to strike fear in targeted communities; increasing hate crimes against AAPI concern us all.” This violence is unacceptable. Promote tolerance; stop the hate.