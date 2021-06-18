Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Virginia just added its first blueway state park. Clinch River State Park in Southwest Virginia celebrated its official opening this week, becoming the commonwealth’s 41st state park. As a blueway, the park is based on a river instead of a land mass. It consists of 696 acres, situated across several small anchor properties and connected by multiple canoe-kayak access points along a 100-mile scenic stretch of the Clinch River. According to the office of Gov. Ralph Northam, who attended Wednesday’s opening, “the Clinch River is among the most productive and biodiverse waterways in the Northern Hemisphere, sustaining more than 48 vulnerable animal species, including 29 varieties of rare freshwater mussels and 19 species of fish. Rare plants, mammals and birds also thrive along the river’s edge.” The properties run through Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Scott counties and offer a network of trails, camping sites and historical sites — including remnants of an 18th-century French settlement. “After studies that began in 2005, much research and multiple land acquisitions, six tracts of land have been brought together to form Clinch River State Park,” Clyde Cristman, director of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, said in a statement. “A very unique park is the outcome of that work, and we look forward to seeing how it will continue to develop and serve the people and visitors of the region.” We look forward to exploring.
***
Americans are keeping their cars longer. The average age of vehicles on U.S. roadways rose to a record 12.1 years last year, according to data by research firm IHS Markit and that was reported in The Wall Street Journal. That’s the first time the average vehicle age surpassed 12 years. A combination of rising costs and improved quality are causing owners to hold onto their cars longer. The total number of vehicles in operation in the U.S. has risen about 10% since 2013 — and now numbers around 279 million, according to IHS: “Whereas 20 years ago a car might have changed hands once or twice and lasted 100,000 miles, it is more common today for a car to have multiple owners and last for 200,000 or more.” Meanwhile, prices for new cars are soaring. The average new vehicle in May commanded a record $38,255, The Journal reported. And average used-vehicle prices were up 48% last month compared to the same period in 2020. No wonder Americans are holding onto their aging vehicles.
***
While we all know that flossing is good for you, not everyone likes to do it — especially if you’re wearing braces. But thanks to Virginia Commonwealth University dental student Christina Gordon, flossing with braces could become easier. Gordon, 25, won $10,000 from the VCU Innovation Gateway to develop a prototype for her idea, the RTD reported. Her slogan: “Twice the clean in half the time.” She calls her product the Proxy-Flosser. It’s similar to a floss pick, a piece of plastic that has a toothpick on one end and a small piece of floss on the other. Understandably, since she doesn’t yet have a patent, she wouldn’t divulge too many details. She knows of what she speaks: She devised the idea as a 10-year-old with braces. “We know a lot of people are not flossing.” Gordon pitched her idea to two dozen entrepreneurs and business experts a la “Shark Tank” — but over videochat instead of in person. We’ll keep an eye out for her product and hope it takes off.
***
Sunday is Father’s Day. It’s the day to celebrate and pay homage to your paterfamilias, the man who taught you how to ride a bike, drive a car, appreciate music, poetry and history, and all the nurturing things that dads do. Father’s Day in the United States traces its origins to July 5, 1908, when a West Virginia church sponsored the nation’s first event expressly in honor of fathers: a Sunday sermon to remember the 362 men who had died the previous December in a coal mine explosion in Monongah. The following year, a Washington state woman set out to establish an official equivalent to Mother’s Days for male parents, according to history.com. Sonora Smart Dodd was one of six children raised by a widower, and she successfully drummed up support for her idea. Washington celebrated the nation’s first statewide Father’s Day on June 19, 1910. More than 100 years later, economists estimate that Americans spend more than $1 billion a year on Father’s Day gifts. There are more than 70 million fathers in the United States. If one of them is yours, please call, contact or visit him on Sunday. And if you’re a dad, thank you for being there.
— Pamela Stallsmith