Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Virginia just added its first blueway state park. Clinch River State Park in Southwest Virginia celebrated its official opening this week, becoming the commonwealth’s 41st state park. As a blueway, the park is based on a river instead of a land mass. It consists of 696 acres, situated across several small anchor properties and connected by multiple canoe-kayak access points along a 100-mile scenic stretch of the Clinch River. According to the office of Gov. Ralph Northam, who attended Wednesday’s opening, “the Clinch River is among the most productive and biodiverse waterways in the Northern Hemisphere, sustaining more than 48 vulnerable animal species, including 29 varieties of rare freshwater mussels and 19 species of fish. Rare plants, mammals and birds also thrive along the river’s edge.” The properties run through Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Scott counties and offer a network of trails, camping sites and historical sites — including remnants of an 18th-century French settlement. “After studies that began in 2005, much research and multiple land acquisitions, six tracts of land have been brought together to form Clinch River State Park,” Clyde Cristman, director of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, said in a statement. “A very unique park is the outcome of that work, and we look forward to seeing how it will continue to develop and serve the people and visitors of the region.” We look forward to exploring.