Editorial: Week's end wrap up

NASA’s Perseverance rover is aptly named. The car-sized, plutonium-powered vehicle rover, which is designed to further the hunt for past life on Mars, successfully touched down on the Red Planet Thursday. Mars once was a relatively warm, wet and habitable world, Axios reported, and the rover could help the space agency figure out if it was inhabited billions of years ago. Perserverance — nicknamed Percy — landed in Jezero Crater, site of what scientists believe might have been a river delta. “Perseverance comes equipped with an instrument that might one day be used by human explorers to create oxygen from carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” according to Axios. “Perseverance has sample tubes to fill with rocks for an eventual return to Earth on a future mission, expected to launch in 2026.” But we are not alone. The United Arab Emirates’ Hope probe and China’s Tianwen-1 mission also are orbiting the planet. China’s expected to release a rover on the surface later this year. Perseverance became the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on Mars, every one of them from the U.S. “Are we alone in this sort of vast cosmic desert, just flying through space, or is life much more common? Does it just emerge whenever and wherever the conditions are ripe?” wondered deputy project scientist Ken Williford. “We’re really on the verge of being able to potentially answer these enormous questions.”