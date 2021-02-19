Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Life expectancy in the United States dropped one year during the first six months of 2020 as COVID-19 caused its first wave of deaths. “This is a huge decline,” said Robert Anderson, who oversees the numbers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to The Associated Press. “You have to go back to World War II, the 1940s, to find a decline like this.” Life expectancy at birth for the total U.S. population declined from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77.8 years for January through June. Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Black Americans losing nearly three years and Hispanics nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates released Thursday by the CDC. This is the first time the CDC has reported on life expectancy from early, partial records, which speaks to the severity of the global coronavirus pandemic. The figure also shows “the profound impact of COVID-19, not just on deaths directly due to infection but also from heart disease, cancer and other conditions,” per AP. “It’s already known that 2020 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths topping 3 million for the first time.” If you haven’t received it, sign up for your COVID-19 vaccination.
***
Two-hundred fifty two hours, or 10 ½ days. That was the length of the world’s longest hockey game, which ended Monday near Edmonton, Alberta, amid unimaginable temperatures that sometimes plunged to minus 67 Fahrenheit. Forty people took turns playing hockey at an outdoor rink around the clock between Feb. 4 and Feb. 15 to raise money for cancer research at the University of Alberta in Canada. It was so cold that at times, AP reported, “Pucks were shattered as players passed them along the boards, skate blades broke in half, pieces of masks fell off as glue let go and goalie pads cracked.” The event, in its seventh year, broke its own Guinness World Record in terms of duration. It raised about $1.5 million. “The players were troupers,” said Kate Gallagher, one of the event’s organizers. “They were warriors.” More like superhumans.
***
NASA’s Perseverance rover is aptly named. The car-sized, plutonium-powered vehicle rover, which is designed to further the hunt for past life on Mars, successfully touched down on the Red Planet Thursday. Mars once was a relatively warm, wet and habitable world, Axios reported, and the rover could help the space agency figure out if it was inhabited billions of years ago. Perserverance — nicknamed Percy — landed in Jezero Crater, site of what scientists believe might have been a river delta. “Perseverance comes equipped with an instrument that might one day be used by human explorers to create oxygen from carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” according to Axios. “Perseverance has sample tubes to fill with rocks for an eventual return to Earth on a future mission, expected to launch in 2026.” But we are not alone. The United Arab Emirates’ Hope probe and China’s Tianwen-1 mission also are orbiting the planet. China’s expected to release a rover on the surface later this year. Perseverance became the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on Mars, every one of them from the U.S. “Are we alone in this sort of vast cosmic desert, just flying through space, or is life much more common? Does it just emerge whenever and wherever the conditions are ripe?” wondered deputy project scientist Ken Williford. “We’re really on the verge of being able to potentially answer these enormous questions.”
***
Usually the famed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show takes place around this time of year. But because of COVID-19, America’s best-known canine competition has been rescheduled. Instead of being held indoors at Madison Square Garden in New York City during winter, it will take place in late spring outdoors at Lyndhurst, a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in scenic Tarrytown, N.Y. The 67-acre estate along the Hudson River lies 25 miles north of the city, and previously has hosted dog shows. Westminster Weekend will take place June 11-13. The 145th show will include four breeds newly recognized by the American Kennel Club: the Barbet, the archetype water dog of France; the Biewer Terrier, a long-haired dog developed in Germany in the 1980s; the Belgian Laekenois, a dog bred to herd and guard flocks and fields; and the Dogo Argentino, which dates to the 1920s to catch dangerous game such as wild board and pumas. These new members will join 208 other eligible breeds at the famed dog show. If you love dogs, this is a must-see event. We never miss it.
— Pamela Stallsmith