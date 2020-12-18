Editorial: Week's end wrap up

If you want to have a voice in the upcoming redistricting process, apply to be a citizen member. The deadline to join the Virginia Redistricting Commission is Dec. 28. Applicants must be Virginia residents, registered voters and not have held political office, among the criteria. This election, Virginians overwhelmingly endorsed amending the state Constitution to create a bipartisan commission that will draw the state’s legislative and congressional boundaries. The commission will consists of eight lawmakers — four from each party, four from each panel — as well as eight citizens, and will be led by a citizen chair. The commission holds the promise of bringing into public view the long-murky redistricting process. Work will begin in earnest once the state receives the results of the 2020 census and, we hope, be ready for the fall 2021 elections — when all 100 House seats will be on the ballot. As of Dec. 12, 88 people had applied, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Keep in mind that legislative leaders from both parties in the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates will create short lists of citizen applicants who they want to serve on the commission. Final selections will be made by a panel of five retired circuit court judges who agreed to serve in the role, created with the input of legislative leaders from both parties. Judges have until Jan. 15 to pick the citizen members, and the commission’s first meeting must be held by Feb. 1. More details and how to apply are available at the redistricting portion of the Division of Legislative Services website: https://redistricting.dls.virginia.gov
***
No one in this great nation should go hungry, especially children. No Kid Hungry announced this week $2.4 million in grants to Virginia schools and community organizations across the state that are providing free meals to kids during the coronavirus pandemic. In the Richmond region, recipients were Henrico County Public Schools, $15,000; Richmond Public Schools, $200,000; and Feed More in Richmond, $50,000. About 1 in 5 children in Virginia could face hunger this year, No Kid Hungry estimates — up from 1 in 8 prior to the public health crisis. The grants will help organizations with additional staff and equipment to meet the increased need and safely operate during this challenging time. “As families in Virginia bravely navigate this health and economic crisis, schools and community organizations stepped up in every county and city to provide nourishment and support, all while risking their own well-being and safety,” Sarah Steely, associate director of No Kid Hungry Virginia, said in a statement. “As the hunger crisis continues to intensify at unprecedented levels, school meals are more critical than ever in the lives of students and families.” Absolutely.
***
Goodbye Jeff Davis, hello Richmond. On Monday, the RTD reports, Richmond City Council unanimously voted to adopt Richmond Highway as the new name for U.S. Route 1 from Hull Street to its southern terminus at the city line on Walmsley Boulevard. The road previously carried the name of the Confederate president, Jefferson Davis. We applaud this long-overdue action. Richmond joins Alexandria and Arlington and Prince William counties in renaming portions of the highway, which in Virginia stretches from the North Carolina border to the Potomac River. Names of highways, buildings, schools and other structures should be unifying, not divisive.
***
This week’s cold spell reminds us that the official start of winter is Monday. The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year. As temperatures dip, and sleet and snow begin to fall, humans aren’t the only ones who need shelter. Leaving your pet outside in stressful weather conditions, such as freezing temperatures or a heat advisory without adequate shelter, can constitute animal cruelty — a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail. “Virginia law requires owners to make sure their pets are protected from the elements and it gives law enforcement the tools they need to ensure the safety and health of an animal, and that includes the ability under certain circumstances to seize an animal to make sure it is safe,” Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement. “As we begin to see colder temperatures and winter weather, I want to encourage all Virginians to take care of yourselves, and check on your friends, neighbors, family members, but don’t forget to take care of your animals as well.” Remember your four-legged companions.
