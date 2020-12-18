Editorial: Week's end wrap up

If you want to have a voice in the upcoming redistricting process, apply to be a citizen member. The deadline to join the Virginia Redistricting Commission is Dec. 28. Applicants must be Virginia residents, registered voters and not have held political office, among the criteria. This election, Virginians overwhelmingly endorsed amending the state Constitution to create a bipartisan commission that will draw the state’s legislative and congressional boundaries. The commission will consists of eight lawmakers — four from each party, four from each panel — as well as eight citizens, and will be led by a citizen chair. The commission holds the promise of bringing into public view the long-murky redistricting process. Work will begin in earnest once the state receives the results of the 2020 census and, we hope, be ready for the fall 2021 elections — when all 100 House seats will be on the ballot. As of Dec. 12, 88 people had applied, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Keep in mind that legislative leaders from both parties in the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates will create short lists of citizen applicants who they want to serve on the commission. Final selections will be made by a panel of five retired circuit court judges who agreed to serve in the role, created with the input of legislative leaders from both parties. Judges have until Jan. 15 to pick the citizen members, and the commission’s first meeting must be held by Feb. 1. More details and how to apply are available at the redistricting portion of the Division of Legislative Services website: https://redistricting.dls.virginia.gov