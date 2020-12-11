Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Starting Jan. 1, it will be illegal to hold a phone while driving in Virginia. In a briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam joined highway safety advocates to remind Virginians about the new law, which the General Assembly passed during this past winter’s session. New laws usually take effect in July, but lawmakers wanted to allow for more time to educate the public about the road safety measure. Under the new law, you still can talk on the phone, but you can’t hold the device — so no checking email or scrolling through social media, for instance. If you’re caught, the first offense will cost you $125. “If you’re looking down at your phone, texting or checking an email, you’re not looking at the road and that can go so far, so badly, so fast,” said Gov. Ralph Northam, according to WAVY-TV. “Last year, believe it or not, there were more than 23,000 — I’ll repeat that, 23,000 — crashes in Virginia that were caused by distracted driving, and 120 of those individuals lost their lives.” Distracted driving accounts for 18% of all crashes in the state, according to 2019 Virginia Traffic Crash Facts, put out by the state Department of Motor Vehicles’ Virginia Highway Safety Office. The top three causes of distracted driving are eyes not on the road, looking at a roadside incident, and using a cellphone and/or texting. The new law is a long overdue solution to this growing safety problem. If you can’t hang up and drive, at least drive hands-free. Soon it will be the law.
***
The world’s tallest mountain now is even taller. Mount Everest officially stands at 8,848.86 meters, or 29,031.69 feet, according to a new survey of the summit. This new height marks the first time that Nepal and China, the countries the summit straddles, have certified and agree on a measurement. Previously, Nepal put the mountain at 29,028 feet, while China declared its height at 29,017 feet, The Wall Street Journal reported. Geologists say Everest does grow — albeit very slowly — at a rate of less than one-fifth of an inch a year, according to The Journal, “from the movement of tectonic plates below it. But that growth can be erased or reversed by earthquakes or other effects.” At a recent event in Kathmandu, Nepal, to celebrate the announcement, representatives of both countries spoke of how the higher measurement will take their countries’ friendship and citizens’ pride to new heights. What an example of peace through geology.
***
Above the earth, an extraordinary celestial event will mark the winter solstice on Dec. 21. Jupiter and Saturn, which are separated by more than 400 million miles, will look like a double planet for the first time since the Middle Ages. “Alignments between these two planets are rather rare, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to one another,” Rice University astronomer Patrick Hartigan said in a statement. “You’d have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky.” The two planets have been approaching one another in Earth’s sky since the summer. “On the evening of closest approach on Dec. 21, they will look like a double planet, separated by only one-fifth the diameter of the full moon,” said Hartigan, a professor of physics and astronomy. “For most telescope viewers, each planet and several of their largest moons will be visible in the same field of view that evening.” A similar viewing might not be available again until March 15, 2080, Hartigan said. And if you miss it in 60 years, you’ll have to time travel to after the year 2400.
***
As we approach the new year, it’s obvious the pandemic will continue for the foreseeable future. That means many of us will continue to work remotely. Inc.com, the business website, offers tips to make you less stressed and more productive while working remotely. Maintain boundaries in the blurred space of the office-home world. So before starting your day, do something else during that time you would have spent commuting — such as walking or reading. Define your workspace, and dedicate a spot for the job. Shut the door, if one exists. Set a schedule and structure your day. Take breaks, and don’t sit all day. Go outside to stretch, or walk the steps in your home or building. Sometimes you can’t control the ebb and flow of work, but have a guiding quitting time. And most importantly, keep in touch with your friends, family and coworkers. Whether it’s through email, snail mail, texting or phone calls, maintain your social network. That’s the best support of all.
— Pamela Stallsmith