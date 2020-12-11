Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Starting Jan. 1, it will be illegal to hold a phone while driving in Virginia. In a briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam joined highway safety advocates to remind Virginians about the new law, which the General Assembly passed during this past winter’s session. New laws usually take effect in July, but lawmakers wanted to allow for more time to educate the public about the road safety measure. Under the new law, you still can talk on the phone, but you can’t hold the device — so no checking email or scrolling through social media, for instance. If you’re caught, the first offense will cost you $125. “If you’re looking down at your phone, texting or checking an email, you’re not looking at the road and that can go so far, so badly, so fast,” said Gov. Ralph Northam, according to WAVY-TV. “Last year, believe it or not, there were more than 23,000 — I’ll repeat that, 23,000 — crashes in Virginia that were caused by distracted driving, and 120 of those individuals lost their lives.” Distracted driving accounts for 18% of all crashes in the state, according to 2019 Virginia Traffic Crash Facts, put out by the state Department of Motor Vehicles’ Virginia Highway Safety Office. The top three causes of distracted driving are eyes not on the road, looking at a roadside incident, and using a cellphone and/or texting. The new law is a long overdue solution to this growing safety problem. If you can’t hang up and drive, at least drive hands-free. Soon it will be the law.