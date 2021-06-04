Editorial: Week's end wrap up

We’re looking forward to the in-person return of two Richmond favorites this fall. The 2nd Street Festival will be held on Oct. 2-3 in Jackson Ward, while the Richmond Folk Festival will take place Oct. 8-10 along the city’s riverfront. These two venerable events were among an untold number of festivals, happenings and other mainstays that were driven to the virtual sphere this past year by COVID-19. “We look forward to getting back to in-person festivals,” Stephen Lecky with Venture Richmond, organizer of both events, said in a statement to the RTD. “Now more than ever we know how important it is for us to come together safely in a shared celebration of culture and experiences.” Absolutely. This will mark the 33rd year for the 2nd Street Festival, which typically attracts about 50,000 people and celebrates historic Jackson Ward. This will be the 17th year for the folk festival, which usually draws between 150,000 and 200,000 people over three days. To put that into context, that’s almost as large as the population of the city of Richmond. So mark your calendars and get ready to enjoy some fantastic live music, storytelling, food and more. The light shines brighter at the end of the pandemic tunnel.