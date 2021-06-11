Editorial: Week's end wrap up

“Let the work I’ve done speak for me.” After 44 years in the classroom, that should be easy for Rita Jane Robinson. Colleagues, friends and fans of the first-grade teacher at Richmond’s Overby-Sheppard Elementary School in North Side held a surprise retirement party for her on Wednesday, the RTD reported. She spent all but one year of her storied career at Overby-Sheppard. Appropriately, the school’s media center will be named the R.J. Robinson Media Center when it reopens after being worked on. In explaining her choice to teach first grade, she said, “I like to be the one to build the foundation.” And teaching was the only job she ever wanted — or ever had. As Richmond School Board member Shonda Harris-Muhammed said at the party, “You’ve changed the world because every child that pitty-pattered into your classroom left knowing they were loved.” What an inspiration.

After 78 years, she finally got to walk across the stage. Ottie Marie Canady, 97, received a diploma from Rockbridge County High School earlier this month. In 1943, she had to drop out of school. “I did finish 3 ½ years of high school,” the Rockbridge County woman told WDBJ-TV. “We had a large family, and I quit to help my mother when my father died.” Then she married and never made it back to the classroom. However, not having a diploma didn’t hold her back at all. “You name it, I’ve probably done it,” she said. She traveled with her husband through his Army career, and once said she was chosen for a job over someone with a Ph.D. But her son thought she needed her diploma. “He just says, ‘I thought that was the one thing that you might like to have in your lifetime that you didn’t get,” she said. Appropriately, she was the first of the graduates to be called to the stage to receive her diploma. Her advice for a life well-lived: “Take every opportunity that comes your way, which I did.” Indeed.