Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Automatic banking and Bitcoin? Yes, and in Virginia. Charlottesville-based Blue Ridge Bank says it’s the first commercial financial institution in the country to let users buy and redeem the digital currency at its automated teller machines, the RTD reported this week. On Wednesday, the bank announced that it now provides access to Bitcoin at its 19 ATM locations, both at its branches and off-site ATMs across the Piedmont, Southside and Shenandoah Valley regions. Soon the access will expand: Later this year, ATMs operated by Virginia Commonwealth Bank — which merged with Blue Ridge Bank this month — in the Richmond region and elsewhere will be able to provide the Bitcoin access, according to the RTD. The bank says it’s offering the service in response to what officials see as the growing demand for Bitcoin, a type of cryptocurrency developed in 2009 as an alternative to conventional currencies such as the U.S. dollar. As of Friday, one Bitcoin was worth more than $47,000. Amazingly, thousands of Bitcoin-only ATMs operate across the country, typically at convenience stores. But it’s new for a bank to offer the service. More retailers are accepting Bitcoin. Tesla, the electric carmaker, announced it will start accepting the digital currency as payment — the first automaker to do so. However, Bitcoin largely is used for speculation, not purchases. Citing data from the New York-based blockchain researcher Chainalysis Inc., the RTD reported that only 1.3% of economic transactions came from merchants in the first four months of 2019. Brave new banking.