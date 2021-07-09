Editorial: Week's end wrap up

One perk of work is paid vacation. But for some people, even if you’re off, the demands of the office still are on. It’s rare for a company to uniformly shut down so that all employees take the same break. But that could be changing for some firms as they rethink the structure of paid time off, one of many effects of the pandemic on the workplace. As numerous studies have pointed out, COVID-19 and its shutdown orders, restrictions and remote working have exacerbated employee burnout. “A growing number of firms are giving employees the same day or week off — separate from allotted personal vacation time — and finding that it’s a lot easier for workers to unplug if their managers and peers are doing it at the same time,” according to Axios What’s Next. For instance, LinkedIn gave its entire staff a week off in June. Pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb gave employees two “days of rest” this year, during which everyone in all of its locations worldwide was off. Hootsuite, the social media management platform, has a companywide week off this month. “Over the last 18 months, we’ve been living in this digital world with pings and emails, and it all puts a strain on us,” Tara Ataya, the firm’s chief people officer, told Axios. “There is something special about all unplugging at the same time.” But not every company can do that, such as 24-hour stores, hospitals or warehouses. “One solution is for companies to give entire teams synchronized time off, so even if the whole firm is not on vacation, at least workers and their managers are off at the same time.” The bottom line: Nothing beats time away to recharge and relax.