Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Music soothes the soul — and could serve as a much-needed balm to caregivers stressed out by COVID-19. In an innovative program in Pennsylvania, the office of Gov. Tom Wolf is partnering with the state’s Council on the Arts to provide art and music therapy to help front-line, essential caregivers to manage their mental health. “Music therapy, once regarded as somewhat fringe, has received significant focus in research in recent decades, with results indicating that it can positively impact both physical and mental maladies,” according to an editorial in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “One of the best-known examples of the effectiveness of modern music therapy is the experience of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who, after taking a bullet to the brain during an assassination attempt, learned to speak again in part due to music therapy interventions. With the help of her therapists, Giffords literally rewired some of the speech pathways in her brain, an impressive demonstration of music’s ability to influence neuroplasticity.” The thrust of Pennsylvania’s program will be to reduce stress and address trauma. “Study after study has indicated that music therapy can promote positive changes in mood, reduce blood pressure, relax muscle tension and improve psychological health and resiliency,” the editorial stated. Further, a 2020 study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that listening to music, playing an instrument or singing can reduce the body’s level of cortisol, the stress hormone. That, in turn, can help improve sleep, memory and brain function. We hope to see programs like this in Virginia, and encourage those who are suffering from stress to turn to tunes for relief.
***
One perk of work is paid vacation. But for some people, even if you’re off, the demands of the office still are on. It’s rare for a company to uniformly shut down so that all employees take the same break. But that could be changing for some firms as they rethink the structure of paid time off, one of many effects of the pandemic on the workplace. As numerous studies have pointed out, COVID-19 and its shutdown orders, restrictions and remote working have exacerbated employee burnout. “A growing number of firms are giving employees the same day or week off — separate from allotted personal vacation time — and finding that it’s a lot easier for workers to unplug if their managers and peers are doing it at the same time,” according to Axios What’s Next. For instance, LinkedIn gave its entire staff a week off in June. Pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb gave employees two “days of rest” this year, during which everyone in all of its locations worldwide was off. Hootsuite, the social media management platform, has a companywide week off this month. “Over the last 18 months, we’ve been living in this digital world with pings and emails, and it all puts a strain on us,” Tara Ataya, the firm’s chief people officer, told Axios. “There is something special about all unplugging at the same time.” But not every company can do that, such as 24-hour stores, hospitals or warehouses. “One solution is for companies to give entire teams synchronized time off, so even if the whole firm is not on vacation, at least workers and their managers are off at the same time.” The bottom line: Nothing beats time away to recharge and relax.
***
Are we alone in the universe? As a recent U.S. intelligence report brings new attention to the phenomenon of unidentified flying objects (UFOs), a Pew Research Center survey finds that almost 2 in 3 Americans (65%) “say their best guess is that intelligent life exists on other plants.” Just more than half of the public (51%) said that UFOs reported by people in the military likely or probably are evidence of intelligent life outside of Earth. However, 47% of Americans say the military reports probably or definitely are not evidence of extraterrestrial life. “By and large, the public does not view UFOs as a major threat to the country. When asked to think about U.S. national security, most Americans (87%) say that UFOs are not a threat at all (51%) or a minor threat (36%),” the survey found. One in 10 consider UFOs a major threat to the country. Younger Americans are more likely to believe intelligent life exists on other planets. “The limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP, according to the report, released in late June.
— Pamela Stallsmith